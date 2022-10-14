Iowa State vs. Texas – NCAA Football Week 7 Best Bets – Odds & Picks

The Iowa State Cyclones travel to Texas to take on the Longhorns in a noon kick-off game on week seven of college football. We take a look at the game and break down the odds while giving our best bets and picks for this exciting encounter.

Iowa State Cyclones @ #22 Texas Longhorns

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 10/15/2022 12:00 pm EST.

Saturday, 10/15/2022 12:00 pm EST. Venue: DKR Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX.

DKR Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX. TV: Live on ABC and the ESPN Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Iowa State

+520 +15.5 (-107) Texas

-700 -15.5 (-113)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 48

-115 Under 48

-105

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline

Tough Texas Losses

Texas come into this game as big favorites, -700 on the moneyline and giving up 15.5 points on the spread. They are currently 4-2 overall, but the losses have been in heartbreaking fashion. They lost an overtime game to Texas Tech and after losing starting quarterback Quinn Ewers to injury, conceded a last second field goal to lose the then number one ranked Alabama. Of course, last week they put Oklahoma to the sword beating them 49-0 in the Red River Showdown. They will be keen to keep this good season rolling and creep up the AP poll with a big win in this one.

It has been a bit of a mixed big for the Cyclones so far. They started 3-0 before losing their next three games, albeit to tough opposition. They will be looking to keep this one close and sneak an upset, but they may be a bit low on confidence after three tough defeats on the bounce.

How will this one be decided?

If there is a way that Iowa State can win this one, it is through their defense. They are tough on that side of the ball and could possibly cause some problems for the Longhorns offense. They will need to keep the score down because their offense isn’t breaking any records (of the good kind, at least) and if they can do that successfully, they might be in the game.

The issue they face is Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers (pictured above) is back in the fold and he was on fire last week against Oklahoma throwing for four touchdowns and almost 300 yards. However, this defense does matchup well against the receivers and they only allow 186.5 passing yards per game. It will be interesting to see how the freshman QB copes against this solid defense. We did not really see him too much in the Alabama game because he got hurt, so the jury is still out on his ability to cope with good defenses.

We would back this Iowa State D to hold its own in the passing game and it could even do so against the run too. They only give up 2.8 yards per carry and we are not convinced that this Texas offensive line will open up holes big enough for running back Bijan Robinson to get through.

Let’s go Hutch

The matchups on defense are good so we believe that Iowa State can keep the score down, now they just need to put up some points…and that is the difficult part.

This Cyclones offense is not running on anybody so we can just throw that right out of the window to start. Their best hope of doing anything in this game is wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (pictured above). He is by far the best player on the offense and it needs to run through him on Saturday. He should probably see about 20 targets in this game and needs to haul in about 15 of them to help his team keep it close. Hutchinson has been seeing an average of 14.5 targets per game so far, but the Cyclones still need even more. We are believers in Hutchinson, so as he goes, so do our bets. Let’s go Hutch!

What are the best bets and picks?