The recent Iowa vs. Nebraska college football game has left the gambling world in shock (or maybe not), after defying the lowest-ever set over/under total of 25.5 points. This match, which concluded with Iowa’s narrow 13-10 victory, challenged the expectations of oddsmakers and reshaped perceptions of defensive dominance in modern college football.

Iowa Totals Keep Getting Lower But Under Keeps Landing

This season, the betting lines on Iowa’s games have consistently featured low totals, reflecting the team’s defensive prowess and their inept offense. The Iowa vs. Nebraska game, initially marked at 28 points, saw a a slew of money for the under before settling at 25.5 with top sportsbooks around the country.

This figure represents the lowest total ever recorded. It’s noteworthy that Iowa has been a common denominator in eight of the eleven games with totals under 34 since 2000, all of which ended below the set total.

Public Betting on Over in Iowa vs. Nebraska Lose Out

Despite this trend, a significant portion of the betting public remained optimistic about a higher-scoring outcome. At BetMGM, the Iowa vs. Nebraska game attracted a notable amount of bets on the over, a sentiment echoed across various sportsbooks where over 80% of the money was placed on the over.

Below is the list of the lowest Iowa totals (and college football totals) of all-time, all of which have come in the last two seasons. Maybe bettors should have noted that Iowa games never go over the total!

2023: Iowa vs. Nebraska – 24.5

– 24.5 2023: Iowa vs Rutgers – 28

– 28 2023: Iowa at Northwestern – 30.5

– 30.5 2023: Iowa vs Minnesota – 30.5

– 30.5 2022: Iowa at Minnesota – 31.5

– 31.5 2022: Iowa vs Kentucky – 31.5

Iowa’s Backup Kicker Walks it Off

The game itself was a spectacle of errors and defensive dominance. Both teams struggled offensively in the second half, with Iowa managing just 57 yards and two first downs. The match saw four turnovers, including critical interceptions in the final moments, which set the stage for a dramatic finish.

In a twist of fate, Marshall Meeder, Iowa’s backup kicker, emerged as an unlikely hero, nailing a 38-yard field goal. This kick, Meeder’s first attempt of the season, came after a series of errors and misjudgments, including a clock error that inadvertently benefited Iowa.

IOWA SWITCHES KICKERS, MARSHALL MEEDER FIRST FG ATT IS FOR THE WALK OFF WIN pic.twitter.com/QtG9N1ntj5 — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 24, 2023

Meeder, a transfer from Central Michigan, had a less-than-stellar record in his previous season but seized the moment when it mattered most.

The victory was significant for Iowa, marking their second 10-win season in three years and setting them up for a potential run in the Big Ten Championship Game. Conversely, Nebraska, under the first-year guidance of Matt Rhule, missed a critical opportunity to achieve bowl eligibility, finishing the season with a 5-7 record.