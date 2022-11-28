Iran vs USA Betting Picks, Predictions And Odds For World Cup 2022 Group B

Our Iran vs USA betting picks for their final World Cup Group B fixture can be backed with up to $1,000 in free soccer bets with BetOnline. See below our Iran vs USA predictions, key stats and the latest match odds for this enormous World Cup 2022 Group B clash on Tuesday November 29 to see who qualifies for the knockout stages.
Iran vs USA Betting Picks For World Cup 2022 Group B Match
Iran and USA have only met once before in World football and it was Iran who triumphed. Mind you, their only meeting was 24 years ago back in 1998, with the Iranian’s winning 2-1 in Lyon at the 1998 France World Cup.
Iran have been involved in three consecutive World Cup’s now, but have failed to qualify from the group stages on each occasion. In fact, Iran have never made it into the knockout stages in any of their World Cup appearances.
The United States Men’s National Team had their best finish at the 2022 World Cup, where they made it to the quarter-finals. Despite missing out on the Finals in 2018, the USA have made it to the knockout stages in their last two World Cup appearances in 2010 and 2014 respectively.
The Match Betting and FIFA Rankings Suggests a Tight Game
With Iran currently holding a FIFA ranking of 20th and USA only four places ahead of them in 16th, then it’s no surprise that the leading soccer betting apps for World Cup odds have priced up a tight match here with the USA the slight favorites.
Iran are on offer in the match betting @+300 with BetOnline, with USA a decent bit shorter @ +100 and the draw available @+240.
Iran vs USA Betting Odds For World Cup Fixture On Tuesday November 29
Note: Odds are subject to change
Iran Match Stats
- Iran won their last game 2-0 against Wales
- Iran have scored in 23 of their last 25 international matches
- Iran had 21 goal attempts in their last game versus Wales
- Iran’s Mehdi Taremi has two goals and an assist in this World Cup
Iran Scored In 23 Of Their Last 25 Games
The worry for USA fans is that they are facing a side who seem to know where the back of the net is. In fact, Iran have netted in 23 of their last 25 games. They are clearly threatening on the counter attack as we saw against Wales in Round 2 of World Cup fixtures. Their talisman Mehdi Taremi has looked exciting for Iran, and he may well fancy his chances of getting in on the goals again against the USMNT.
Iran: Last 5 Matches
- Nov 25, 2022: Wales 0-2 Iran
- Nov 21, 2022: England 6-2 Iran
- Nov 16, 2022: Iran 0-2 Tunisia
- Nov 10, 2022: Iran 1-0 Nicaragua
- Sept 27, 2022: Iran 1-1 Senegal
The Stats Suggest Backing Iran To Score
Despite Iran only winning two of their last five, the Iranians to have a very good record of scoring – they’ve notched in 23 of their last 25 matches, while both teams have scored in just 3 of the last 10 games Iran have been involved in.
USA Have Drawn Four Of Their Last Five Matches
The USNMT are winless from their last five games and during that time have also only scored two goals. However, they have managed to grab a lot of draws with their last match against one of the World Cup favorites England ending 0-0. Plus they held El Wales and Saudi Arabia in recent matches too. You can back another USA draw against Iran @ +240 with BetOnline.
USA: Last 5 Matches
- Nov 25, 2022: England 0-0 USA
- Nov 21, 2022: USA 1-1 Wales
- Sept 27, 2022: USA 0-0 Saudi Arabia
- Sept 23, 2022: Japan 2-0 USA
- Jun 15, 2022: El Salvador 1-1 USA
A Lot Will Rest With Christian Pulisic
Chelsea player Christian Pulisic is the star man for the USA and with 21 goals from his 53 caps to date then he’s going to be a popular pick to get on the scoresheet again in this fixture. He’s, however, only managed one goal for his club this season in the league from 21 appearances, so isn’t in the best of form.
He came agonisingly close to scoring against England on Friday too, but saw his fierce effort strike the crossbar and go over the top. He hasn’t scored in the World Cup so far, but this game would be a perfect time to do just that.
USA Match Stats
- USA haven’t won in their last 5 games
- USA have scored just 2 goals in their last 5 games
- USA have drawn 4 of their last 5 games (2 been 0-0)
- All of USA’s last 5 games went UNDER 2.5 GOALS
- Both teams DIDN’T score in 12 of USA’s last 15 games
- Christian Pulisic has scored 21 goals (53 caps)
Match Stats For USA Indicate 2 Or Less Goals In The Game
USA fired in 5 goals against Grenada back in June this year in a Nations League game, but since then their last five matches have all been low-scoring affairs (Under 2.5 Goals). The USMNT team have also only managed to score twice from those five games too, while another key USA match stat when going over their last 15 games is that both teams DIDN’T score in 12 of them!
This tells us that in a massive 80% of USA’s last 15 matches one of the sides involved in the game fails to score – it’s been the USA in 7 of those fixtures.
Iran vs USA Betting Pick and Prediction For World Cup Group B Game
Overall, it’s a Group B World Cup match that looks cagey to say the least with the winners making it into the last 16. The other group game between England and Wales happens at the same time, so both of these sides will need to forget about the battle of Britain and concentrate on winning this match and qualifying for the knockout stages.
Both teams will be desperate to win this one, knowing that the knockout stages are at stake. Neither side can play for a draw, that would be too risky. It’s simply a MUST WIN for both nations.
In short, a win here for either side and they are guaranteed a place in the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup. Now talk about an incentive to win a soccer match!
We are giving the USMNT the edge here to triumph, with the better roster of players and having more experience in qualifying for the knockout phase of the World Cup Finals. Expect a really tight game, but one we think Gregg Berhalter’s men will come out on top in.
BEST BET: USA TO WIN @ +100 with BetOnline
World Cup Group B Betting
How Can I Watch Iran vs USA and The Rest Of The World Cup?
- 📅 FIFA World Cup START Date: Sunday Nov 20, 2022
- 📅 FIFA World Cup FINAL Date: Sunday Dec 18, 2022
- 🕙 World Cup Iran vs USA Match Time (CT): 1pm (Tue, Nov 29)
- 🏟 Where Is 2022 World Cup: Qatar
- 📺 Watch: FOX Sports & JazzSports
- 🎲 FIFA World Cup Odds Iran vs USA Match Betting: Iran +168 | Draw +203 | USA +205
What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?
