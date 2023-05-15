Free agent NFL quarterback Matt Ryan is about to celebrate his 38th birthday on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Nicknamed “Matty Ice” the veteran quarterback had a disappointing 2022 season with the Indianapolis Colts and is currently not on any team’s radar in terms of a free agency signing.

Ryan is obviously thinking about his career after he is done playing, but his public announcement on Monday, May 15 surprised some.

Excited to join the @NFLonCBS family! Looking forward to breaking down the game this season. P.S. – this is not a retirement post 😉 pic.twitter.com/4fCTVpFxK0 — Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) May 15, 2023

Ryan announced that he is joining CBS Sports as an NFL analyst.

In his words, he is “looking forward to breaking down the game this season.”

Is Ryan Retiring?

Naturally, many read that sentence and assumed Ryan was retiring from the NFL.

However, Ryan included a P.S. that indicated he is not retiring.

Okay, what does that mean?

Ryan apparently is holding out hope that he will be signed to a team by training camp or as late as Week 1 of the season.

That is always a possibility given injuries and changes in the NFL rosters before the beginning of the season.

Ryan must not be extremely confident of this possibility so his Plan B, a very good one, by the way, is to work for CBS Sports.

This Is Not Unusual

Ryan playing his hand both ways is not unusual.

He is not the first former player to do this.

One other notable player still open to playing in the NFL is quarterback Robert Griffin III who has been with ESPN since August 2021.

Griffin stays in game-ready condition.

He has publicly said that he is open to playing.

At 33 years of age, RGIII has no intentions of officially filing his NFL retirement paperwork.

Matt Ryan’s Legacy

Should 2022 be the end of his playing career, Matt Ryan leaves behind an interesting legacy that will raise the question about his Hall of Fame prospects.

He played 14 years in Atlanta before joining the Colts in 2022.

Ryan has thrown for 62,797 yards with 124 regular season wins as a starting quarterback and over 5,500 completed passes.

The Falcons choking Super Bowl 51 ruined Matt Ryan's chances of possibly making the Hall of Fame — Kabory (@KingKDP13) May 4, 2022

He will unfortunately always be linked with the Super Bowl 51 in 2017.

The Falcons had a 25-point lead in the third quarter and lost the game to the New England Patriots.