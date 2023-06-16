NFL News and Rumors

Is Free Agent RB Kareem Hunt Headed To Washington?

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Kareem Hunt

Many talented and relatively young NFL running backs find themselves on the free agent market in 2023, and one, in particular, may soon be joining a new team.

NFL insider Josina Anderson is reporting that the Washington Commanders have been making “preliminary inquiries behind-the-scenes” about former NFL rushing leader Kareem Hunt.


Hunt, 27, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 and won the NFL rushing title in his rookie season.

Off-the-field issues hastened his exit from Kansas City in 2018.

For the past four seasons, he has been with the Cleveland Browns backing up Nick Chubb.

A Reunion With Eric Bieniemy 

Eric Bieniemy left Kansas City after the Super Bowl victory.

He was with the Chiefs from 2013-2022 and is now the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders.

Bieniemy was the Chiefs running backs coach from 2013 through 2017 and became the offensive coordinator in 2018.

He is very familiar with Hunt’s body of work.

Hunt is a dual threat of being a running back and a receiver, and he runs with such strength that he is very difficult to tackle.

Conclusion

Hunt deserves a fresh start, and Washington seems like a good landing spot for him.

Though football is a business, one thing we know for sure is that his former teammate Nick Chubb misses him.

Chubb wanted the Browns to retain Hunt; they had a great partnership and camaraderie between them.

He was asked at Browns’ minicamp this week about second-year running back Jerome Ford who is filling Hunt’s role and inadvertently mentioned Kareem Hunt’s name in his answer.

 

Topics  
Commanders NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

