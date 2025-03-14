Golf News and Rumors

Is it ready to have a fifth major in golf and tennis?

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
20250307_211730-2

This is a special time in the golf and tennis world. This weekend we have the very rich Players Championship in golf and the spectacular Indian Wells Masters 1000 series tennis tournament in southern California. As these two very prestigious are taking place, there is one question that is arising in both events. Is it time to follow women’s golf lead, and have a fifth major in men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s golf?

Players Championship

The reason why there are discussions of having a fifth major in golf comes down to two reasons–economics and recognizability. The Players Championship has the biggest overall purse in men’s golf at $25 million. The winner receives $4.5 million. The prize money for the major tournaments in men’s golf have not yet been released, but last year the purse at the 2024 Masters was $20 million ($3.6 million for the winner), the purse at the 2024 PGA Championship was $18.5 million ($3.3 million for the winner), the purse at the 2024 United States Open was $21.5 million ($4.3 million for the winner), and the purse at the 2024 British Open was $17 million ($3.1 million for the winner).

Meanwhile, no hole in golf is more recognizable than the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass. The green is basically on an island surrounded by water. In the last 22 years, there have been 1029 golf balls that have landed in the water. Players hope for light winds when they get to the tee.

Indian Wells

Over the past week, I had the thrill of a lifetime and attended the first three days of the 2025 Indian Wells Masters 1000 series tennis tournament. The tournament is labeled by many as simply “Tennis Paradise.” The weather is normally extremely warm, however over the last week, the evening tournament has had rather cool temperatures and rain. The grounds around the courts are extremely beautiful, the food in Stadium 2 contains state of the art Mexican, Italian and Japanese restaurants, and Stadium 1 is in fact the second largest stadium in the world. Its capacity is 16,100. The only stadium that is larger is Arthur Ashe, with a capacity of 23,771.

The answer to my question in the headline is no. The reason is I am a traditionalist and adding a fifth major reduces the mystique and nostalgia of the previous four majors in golf and tennis.

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
20250307_211730-2

Is it ready to have a fifth major in golf and tennis?

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  9h
Golf News and Rumors
Could Tiger Woods Be Joining Greyson Clothiers After Leaving Nike?
X reacts to Tiger Woods tearing his Achilles
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 12 2025
Golf News and Rumors
Jake Knapp
X reacts to Jake Knapp’s 59
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 28 2025
Golf News and Rumors
Full Swing Season Three
Netflix Announce Star-Studded Cast and Confirmed Release Date For ‘Full Swing’ Season Three
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 22 2025
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_25140903_168396541_lowres-2
Bay Golf Club wins inaugural match of The Golf League
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 8 2025
Golf News and Rumors
Which LIV Golf Players Are In The Masters, US Open, PGA Championship, and the Open?
LIV to expand to Indiana and South Korea
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 14 2024
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_24413614_168396541_lowres-2
Are golf courses in the fall schedule of the PGA Tour too easy?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 8 2024
More News
Arrow to top