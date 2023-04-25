News

Is it time to trade Clippers star Kahwi Leonard?

Author image
Bob Harvey
3 min read
Kawhi Leonard hurt

The heavily favored Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Clippers tonight in Game 5 of their opening round NBA playoff series. At BetOnline, the Suns are currently -12.5 point favorites and -800 on the moneyline. The total is 224.5. Phoenix leads the series 3-1 and a victory tonight would propel them into the Western Conference semi-finals.

Why is the point spread so high?

Well, you’ve no doubt heard that LA is shorthanded. The fine men and women who set the lines, read and listen to the same sources.

The Clips’ knew going into the series against the Suns that Paul George (knee) wouldn’t play in the series. Now comes word that Kahwi Leonard will miss his third straight playoff game because of a knee injury.

It’s worth noting that both players are signed through 2025. It’s worth mentioning that when healthy, these two players can carry a team.

Therein lies the problem. Very seldom are they healthy and it’s rare when they’re healthy at the same time. Consider this tweet:

 

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is one of the richest men in the world. He has no problem writing a check(s) for $484 million. Still it must hurt.

Painful reminder of past injuries

The injury has brought back memories of the 2021 playoffs, when Leonard missed the last eight games with a knee injury and the Clippers were eliminated by the Suns. He ended up needing ACL surgery that cost him the entire 2021-22 campaign.

Is he really hurt or is this the Clippers load management:

Leonard and the Clippers have been conservative with his playing time all season long in hopes of keeping him healthy and at his best for the postseason. Sadly, things aren’t going to plan for Kawhi and the Clips.

While Leonard himself was great during his two games against the Suns (34.5 ppg.), he has missed the last two games with a knee injury. Amid accusations of load management and some in the media questioning his commitment to playing, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue shot down all the narratives in a Tuesday press conference:

Was Kahwi a bad investment?

The truth is when it comes to the NBA, Los Angeles was, is and always will be the Lakers town. Give Ballmer credit for trying to turn that around. Butt at least one national sports talk host thinks it’s time for the Clippers owner to cut his losses:

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Related To News

News
Tucker Carlson stands at the podium.

Tucker Carlson Next Media Job Odds: Could Fox News Host Be Headed To Rumble or OANN?

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  9min
News
Simone Biles Jonathan Owens
Olympic Champion Gymnast Simone Biles Marries NFL Player Jonathan Owens
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 22 2023
News
Syndication: York Daily Record
NFL Draft 2023: Joey Porter Jr Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Bench Press, and More
Author image jamesboutros  •  Apr 21 2023
News
Boston Marathon
77 Year Old Patty Hung Completed Record-Breaking 37th Straight Boston Marathon
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 19 2023
News
Sha'Carri Richardson
Sha’Carri Ricardson Posts Record Time In First 100 Meter Individual Race Of 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 10 2023
News
The Big Business of the Masters Tournament: Why Augusta National Leaves $250M In Revenue On The Table Every Year
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 8 2023
News
Brian Hoyer
Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback, Brian Hoyer
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Apr 5 2023
More News
Arrow to top