The Philadelphia Eagles were one of the most dominant teams during the 2022 NFL season, thanks in large part to the emergence of quarterback Jalen Hurts. In his third year in the league and second as a starter, Hurts was an MVP candidate throughout the campaign, throwing 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while putting up 3,701 yards. He also added 760 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns, and the Eagles were 14-1 in games that he started en route to the Super Bowl.

Hurts has accomplished a lot during the early stages of his career, and will be one of the big stories heading into Super Bowl LVIII. His age will be a focal point, as we are used to seeing veteran quarterbacks under center in championship games, and his youth should be applauded.

But Hurts is not the youngest quarterback to ever start in a Super Bowl. In fact, there are six guys who have done it at an earlier age:

The Youngest Quarterbacks To Ever Start A Super Bowl:

6. Tom Brady

It is crazy to think that Tom Brady was ever one of the youngest to do anything, given all of his late-career accomplishments. But he was 24 years and 6 months old when he first led the Patriots to the Super Bowl back in January 2002. New England overcame being 14-point underdogs to win that game.

5. Patrick Mahomes

The player who will be Hurts’ counterpart in Super Bowl LVIII was the most recent QB to join the “youngest” list. Patrick Mahomes was in just his second season as a starter in the NFL when he made his Super Bowl debut in February 2020. He was 24 years, 4 months, and 16 days old, and added a championship ring to the MVP trophy that he had won the previous season. He and Hurts going head-to-head will make for one of the youngest QB matchups ever.

4. Jared Goff

This one may be easily forgotten over time, but Jared Goff is one of the youngest quarterbacks to ever start in a championship. He was 24 years, three months, and 20 days old in Super Bowl LIII, which ended up being a rough day for his Los Angeles Rams. Goff would last another season before being traded to Detroit in exchange for Matthew Stafford.

3. David Woodley

The first of two Miami Dolphins quarterbacks on the list, Woodley was 15 days younger than Goff when he made his Super Bowl start way back in 1983. The Dolphins lost to the Redskins, and they should have. Woodley led Miami to the worst passing attack in the entire league for the 1982 season.

2. Ben Roethlisberger

Roethlistberger became the youngest quarterback to start a Super Bowl in over 20 years when he and the Steelers defeated Mike Holmgren and the Seattle Seahawks. He became the second quarterback younger than 24 on the list, though he was just days away from his birthday. Like Brady, it is difficult to imagine Roethlisberger as a young buck, given the longevity he had in the league.

1. Dan Marino

The youngest quarterback to ever start a Super Bowl was Dan Marino. It came on the heels of what many consider to be the greatest season by a quarterback in NFL history, when Marino broke nearly every major passing record in the books. It was the first time that any QB threw for over 5,000 yards, he topped the previous touchdown record by a whopping 12, and had the most completions in a season ever.

His numbers have all been topped in a pass-happy league that favors the quarterbacks over defenders, which is why Marino’s 1984 season is still considered to be the best ever. He did it all long before his 24th birthday, as he was 23 years, four months, and five days old when he played in Super Bowl XIX.