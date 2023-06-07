Golf News and Rumors

Is Michael Block Playing in the 2023 US Open?

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Is Michael Block Playing in the 2023 US Open?

Michael Block was among 27 players attempting to qualify for the 2023 US Open at Lambton Golf and Country Club on Monday. Find out if Michael Block is playing in the 2023 US Open.

For a few weeks, Michael Block became a household name after finishing T-15 at the PGA Championship in Oak Hill last month. He was quickly praised after becoming the only PGA Professional ever to make the cut at a major championship.

With his emotional interviews and the heart that he showed on the course, Block won the hearts of fans all around the world. After his T-15 performance, the golf instructor was immediately invited to the Charles Schwab Challenge and RBC Canadian Open.

However, like a lot of golfers, Block needed to book his place at the Los Angeles Country Club for the U.S. Open. Known as ‘Golf’s Longest Day’, the USGA holds qualifying rounds for players looking to secure the final spots at the U.S. Open.

Michael Block was among the 27 players at Lambton Golf and Country Club trying to qualify for the third major championship of the season.

Is Michael Block Playing in the U.S. Open?

No. Michael Block won’t be playing at the 2023 U.S. Open, but it won’t be for lack of trying.

Unlike past tournaments, Block’s newfound fame wasn’t going to earn him an invitation to Los Angeles Country Club.

Instead, he needed to play his way into the 2023 U.S. Open.

Since he’s playing at the RBC Canadian Open over the weekend, Block had to compete at the Lambton Golf and Country Club in Toronto on Monday. He played pretty well on the course, shooting a one-under 69 in the morning and an impressive four-under 66 in the afternoon.

Despite having a total of 135, it still left him six shots back of medalist Ryan Gerard. Block was just two shots shy of qualifying for his third career U.S. Open.

In addition to Block, his 18-year-old son Dylan also took a shot at qualifying for the U.S. Open at the Los Angeles site but missed out, recording a total of ten over par.

Michael Block at RBC Canadian Open 2023

Even though Michael Block didn’t qualify for the 2023 U.S. Open, golf fans can still catch him playing at the RBC Canadian Open.

Due to a sponsor’s exemption, Block will be competing this weekend at Oakdale.

Despite failing to qualify for the US Open, Block’s major championship run isn’t over.

His 2023 PGA Championship performance will earn him an automatic invitation to the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
US Open 2023 Field: LIV Golf Players Down 56% in 2023

US Open 2023 Field: LIV Golf Players Down 56% in 2023

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  37min
Golf News and Rumors
Jack Nicklaus
Golf Legend Jack Nicklaus Has Surprising Reaction To PGA, LIV Partnership
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
Golf News and Rumors
106439158-1584027601029gettyimages-1193459183
PGA Tour, Saudi Backed LIV Golf Agree to Merge to Unify Professional Golf
Author image Colin Lynch  •  13h
Golf News and Rumors
RBC Canadian Open 2023 Purse: Prize Money, & Payouts Up 3.45%, Winner’s Share Set At $1.62M
RBC Canadian Open 2023 Purse: Prize Money, & Payouts Up 3.45%, Winner’s Share Set At $1.62M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 5 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Tony Romo Has Been Losing His CBS Checks Betting With Scottie Scheffler On The Golf Course
Tony Romo Has Been Losing His CBS Checks Betting With Scottie Scheffler On The Golf Course
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 5 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Rose Zhang Earns $472,500 & Tiger Woods Tweet With Historic LPGA Win
Rose Zhang Earns $472,500 & Tiger Woods Tweet With Historic LPGA Win
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 5 2023
Golf News and Rumors
RBC Canadian Open 2023 Odds, Predictions & Expert Golf Picks
RBC Canadian Open 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 5 2023
More News
Arrow to top