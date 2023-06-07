Is Michael Block Playing in the 2023 US Open?

Michael Block was among 27 players attempting to qualify for the 2023 US Open at Lambton Golf and Country Club on Monday. Find out if Michael Block is playing in the 2023 US Open.

For a few weeks, Michael Block became a household name after finishing T-15 at the PGA Championship in Oak Hill last month. He was quickly praised after becoming the only PGA Professional ever to make the cut at a major championship.

With his emotional interviews and the heart that he showed on the course, Block won the hearts of fans all around the world. After his T-15 performance, the golf instructor was immediately invited to the Charles Schwab Challenge and RBC Canadian Open.

However, like a lot of golfers, Block needed to book his place at the Los Angeles Country Club for the U.S. Open. Known as ‘Golf’s Longest Day’, the USGA holds qualifying rounds for players looking to secure the final spots at the U.S. Open.

Michael Block was among the 27 players at Lambton Golf and Country Club trying to qualify for the third major championship of the season.

Is Michael Block Playing in the U.S. Open?

No. Michael Block won’t be playing at the 2023 U.S. Open, but it won’t be for lack of trying.

Unlike past tournaments, Block’s newfound fame wasn’t going to earn him an invitation to Los Angeles Country Club.

Instead, he needed to play his way into the 2023 U.S. Open.

Since he’s playing at the RBC Canadian Open over the weekend, Block had to compete at the Lambton Golf and Country Club in Toronto on Monday. He played pretty well on the course, shooting a one-under 69 in the morning and an impressive four-under 66 in the afternoon.

Despite having a total of 135, it still left him six shots back of medalist Ryan Gerard. Block was just two shots shy of qualifying for his third career U.S. Open.

In addition to Block, his 18-year-old son Dylan also took a shot at qualifying for the U.S. Open at the Los Angeles site but missed out, recording a total of ten over par.

Michael Block at RBC Canadian Open 2023

Even though Michael Block didn’t qualify for the 2023 U.S. Open, golf fans can still catch him playing at the RBC Canadian Open.

Due to a sponsor’s exemption, Block will be competing this weekend at Oakdale.

Despite failing to qualify for the US Open, Block’s major championship run isn’t over.

His 2023 PGA Championship performance will earn him an automatic invitation to the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla.

