NFL News and Rumors

Is Michael Thomas Done in New Orleans?

Author image
Dylan Williams
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Is Michael Thomas Done in New Orleans?
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Just three years ago, Michael Thomas had won the Offensive Player of the Year award. He had caught a career-high 147 passes for a gaudy 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019 for a high-powered New Orleans Saints team. Fast forward to 2023, and things have not held up. Thomas has played 10 games in the last three seasons, and the Saints are at a crossroads as an organization. And likewise, Michael Thomas’ future with the Saints could also hang in the balance.

Michael Thomas’ Injury Troubles

Before the 2020 season, Thomas had been very durable for the Saints. He had only missed one game from 2016-19 between the regular season and playoffs. However, things soon began to change for the worse, for him and New Orleans.

In 2020, he suffered a sprained ankle in the season opener. While he played six games afterward, he was later shut down and put on injured reserve. 2021 brought about a new situation when Thomas held off on ankle surgery until June. Already behind schedule due to having his surgery late in the year, he suffered a setback in his recovery, which shut him down for the 2021 season. Thomas did not play a single game this season, one that ended in a 9-8 season, but missed the playoffs.

It seemed like he would be back in 2022, and initially, he was. He played the first three games of the season, catching 16 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns. However soon after, he suffered a dislocated second toe that caused him to be placed on injured reserve again. At that point, it has been three straight seasons with Michael Thomas suffering season-ending injuries. Over that stretch, the Saints have missed the postseason two seasons in a row. And this succeeds the 2020 season where New Orleans lost in the divisional round to Tampa Bay, a game Thomas played in but had no catches.

The New Orleans Crossroads

The Saints have been trying to move forward in the post-Drew Brees-Sean Payton era. As a result, they have been a shell of the Saints from the late-2010s that won four straight NFC South titles. Just like the Saints, Thomas is at a crossroads of his own.

Ideally, a player of Michael Thomas’ caliber is still valuable to an offense as a physical, sure-handed primary option. That is what he was for Drew Brees during the Saints’ run. However, combined with his injuries, the Saints have found a new primary target in Chris Olave. As a result, Thomas’ place with the team has been called into question.

Earlier this month, Thomas agreed with the Saints on a restructured contract, freeing up $14 million in cap space. However, he is also due for a $31 million roster bonus in March. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, this likely will speed up New Orleans’ decision on Thomas, whose bonus becomes guaranteed on March 17th.

 

What likely decides the fate of Thomas is the Saints’ cap situation. Currently, the Saints are projected to be over $50 million over the salary cap. And Thomas alone could account for $60 million of the team’s cap in 2024. And for a New Orleans Saints team that may be staring down a rebuild, they may have to part ways with one of the best receivers in team history.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Saints
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He started his sports reporting career as a student reporter at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. In addition, he served as an Athletic Communications Intern with the UNCW athletic department during his time in college. Dylan has written for Fantom Sports Industries, and Basketball Insiders, and is now a frequent contributor to The Sports Daily. He specializes in news and editorial content in NFL, MLB, NBA, college sports, and SEO. Whether it is free agent news or feature stories, Dylan looks forward to providing news and insight to sports fans everywhere.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams

Twitter Linkedin
Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He started his sports reporting career as a student reporter at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. In addition, he served as an Athletic Communications Intern with the UNCW athletic department during his time in college. Dylan has written for Fantom Sports Industries, and Basketball Insiders, and is now a frequent contributor to The Sports Daily. He specializes in news and editorial content in NFL, MLB, NBA, college sports, and SEO. Whether it is free agent news or feature stories, Dylan looks forward to providing news and insight to sports fans everywhere.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
joe burrow zac taylor

Bengals HC Zac Taylor and QB Joe Burrow Throw Shade at NFL Head Office

Author image David Evans  •  55min
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles
Top five performers from 2022 NFL Divisional Playoff round
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Updated Super Bowl 2023 Odds Before NFL Conference Championship Games
Updated Super Bowl 2023 Odds Before NFL Conference Championship Games
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Washington Commanders Open First-Ever Sportsbook Inside An NFL Stadium
Washington Commanders Open First-Ever Sportsbook Inside An NFL Stadium
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
Mattress Mack Bet
Mattress Mack Sends Dak Prescott Message After He Loses $2 Million On Game
Author image Kyle Curran  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
Joe burrow Snow
Joe Burrow Says Bengals Are Better Than Last Year Ahead Of AFC Championship Game
Author image Kyle Curran  •  12h
NFL News and Rumors
Ranking The Highest Paid Players in the 2023 NFL Playoffs
Ranking The Highest Paid Players in the 2023 NFL Playoffs
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top