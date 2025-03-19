Is Mirra Andreeva tennis’s next big superstar?

The 2025 tennis season is just over two and a half months complete, and one of the biggest stories has been the play of 17-year-old Russian phenom Mirra Andreeva of Krasnoyarsk. Now ranked sixth in the world, Andreeva has lit up the tennis world by storm in 2025 as she has won two Masters 1000 Series events. The first came in Dubai last month, and the second came in Indian Wells earlier this month (on the second largest tennis court in the entire world).

When Andreeva won the Dubai Tennis Championship by beating Clara Tauson of Denmark 7-6, 6-1 in the final, she became the youngest player ever to win a WTA 1000 event at 17 years and 299 days old. The previous youngest was American Coco Gauff, who was 19 years and five months old when she won the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Now Andreeva has not just one, but two WTA 1000 events at the age of 17. Her exact age when she won Indian Wells on Sunday was 17 years and 321 days old.

What Andreeva did in southern California this past weekend was extraordinary. She beat the top two women’s tennis players in the world. Yes, it was a grind, but Andreeva came out on top, and in the process beat two players who have won a combined eight grand slam titles since 2020. In the semifinals, Andreeva beat Iga Swiatek of Poland, 7-6, 1-6, 6-3. Then in the finals, Andreeva beat Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Andreeva has had great success on hard court this year. However, it is on clay where Andreeva has had her best grand slam result. At the semifinals of the 2024 French Open, Andreeva reached the semifinals before losing to Jasmine Paolini of Italy, 6-3, 6-1. It is also clay where Andreeva won her first WTA title. At the Iasi Open in Romania last year, Andreeva defeated Elina Avanesyan of Russia in the final.