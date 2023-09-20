Baltimore Ravens star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly in the early stages of dating social media icon Kim Kardashian.

An inside source told People that the Skims founder has recently started “hanging out” with the NFL star.

People also confirmed that the 30-year-old has officially called it quits with model Lauren Wood. The couple share a son, Zydn, who was born in February 2022. Meanwhile, Kardashian, 42, has four children with ex-husband Kanye West.

Is Kardashian About To Find Another NFL Boyfriend?

Beckham Jr. isn’t far removed from his rumored split with now ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood but it didn’t take him long to find a connection with a new flame.

Apparently, Kardashian has made a pass at Beckham Jr., who is known for making tough catches both on and off the field.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Kardashian has been linked to an NFL player. She once dated NFL star Reggie Bush and was most recently linked to Tom Brady following his split with Gisele Bündchen.

While dating Kardashian, Bush opened up about his struggle with being in front of the cameras. “I play football, and most football players are camera shy,” he told Rachel Ray at the time. “We just want to be left alone, we just want to stick to what we do.”

Unlike Bush, Beckham Jr. has never been afraid of the spotlight. In fact, he’s craved it throughout his career, which could make him a better match for the reality TV star.

Odell Beckham Jr. Will Not Miss Any Time Due To Injury

The Ravens wide receiver sustained an ankle injury in Sunday’s 27-24 victory on the road versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, the injury doesn’t appear serious enough to force him to miss any additional time.

Beckham Jr. joined forces with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens during the offseason in hopes of reigniting Balitmore’s passing game but he has yet to make a significant impact. Through two contests, the former Pro Bowl pass catcher has only hauled in five passes for 66 yards and no touchdowns.

Despite his slow start, it seems like Beckham Jr. has been scoring off of the field.

A former Super Bowl champion, Beckham Jr. has compiled 7,433 yards and 56 receiving touchdowns in 10 NFL seasons.

