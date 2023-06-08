Golf News and Rumors

Is Phil Mickelson Playing In U.S. Open 2023? Odds, History, & Storylines

Gia Nguyen
Phil Mickelson will be playing at the U.S. Open in 2023. Find out Mickelson’s U.S. Open 2023 odds, along with his history at the major championship tournament.

Phil Mickelson will travel to California to attempt to win the only major that has eluded him during his illustrious career, the U.S. Open.

Before news broke about the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League merger, Mickelson was already listed in the field for the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

The U.S. Open is the only hardware missing from Lefty’s trophy shelf. It’s been almost 20 years since Mickelson won his first major and he has been in the hunt of completing his career Grand Slam ever since.

Like Rory McIlroy, the last major has always been the hardest to capture for Mickelson.

Lefty has been close many times in his career, with six second-place finishes but he’s never managed to pull off the big win.

Could 2023 be his year? Especially since all the heat is off following the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger?

Is Phil Mickelson Playing at the 2023 U.S. Open?

No one received more heat than Phil Mickelson for leaving the PGA Tour to join Greg Norman at LIV Golf. There was so much turmoil surrounding his move, Mickelson opted out of playing in the Masters and PGA Championship in 2022.

While the monkey might be off Phil’s back for now, there is still some pressure on Mickelson to perform well at Los Angeles Country Club.

Since he’s not in the top 100 and has never won the U.S. Open, Mickelson received an automatic exemption for his PGA Championship win in 2021. Until 2026, he will be automatically invited back to the U.S. Open, giving him a few more opportunities to complete his career Grand Slam.

In fact, Mickelson will be the only golfer in the field looking to finish off his Grand Slam next weekend.

Phil Mickelson’s U.S. Open 2023 Odds

Despite his play at Augusta National earlier this year, Mickelson is considered a huge longshot to win the U.S. Open.

Mickelson’s U.S. Open odds will open at +12500 at the top online sportsbooks.

For the first time in course history, the Los Angles Country Club will be hosting the U.S. Open designed by the legendary George C. Thomas Jr.

Mickelson doesn’t have an extensive history at this course and evidently the sportsbooks aren’t high on him completing his Grand Slam.

The early market has Scottie Scheffler as the overwhelming favoirte at +750 with Jon Rahm (+1000) and Brooks Koepka (+1100) closely behind on the odds board.

Check out the chart below for the 2023 U.S. Open odds.

Golfers U.S. Open Odds Play
Scottie Scheffler +750 BetOnline logo
Jon Rahm +1000 BetOnline logo
Brooks Koepka +1100 BetOnline logo
Rory McIlroy +1200 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +1800 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +1800 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +2000 BetOnline logo
Max Homa +2200 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +2500 BetOnline logo
Cameron Smith +2800 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +2800 BetOnline logo
Matthew Fitzpatrick +3300 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +3300 BetOnline logo
Dustin Johnson +3300 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +3500 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +3500 BetOnline logo
Hideki Matsuyama +4000 BetOnline logo
Jason Day +4000 BetOnline logo
Bryson DeChambeau +4500 BetOnline logo
Phil Mickelson +12500 BetOnline logo

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
