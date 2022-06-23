Is Serena Williams Playing at Wimbledon 2022?

For the first time since Wimbledon 2021, Serena Williams of the United States will be on the tennis court and playing a singles’ tournament when Wimbledon 2022 is set to begin on Monday. Williams is in search of her 24th career women’s singles major title, which would tie her with Australia’s Margaret Court for the most titles of all-time. Williams currently has 23 titles, including seven Wimbledon Championships.

Serena Williams Accepts Wimbledon Wildcard

Serena Williams accepted a wildcard into Wimbledon on June 14.

There is no doubt that Williams’s health is a concern. She injured her leg in the first round of the first set of Wimbledon 2021. At the time, Williams, who was the sixth seed, was tied with Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus at three games apiece.

Now, Williams is currently ranked 1204th in the world.

Serena Williams Odds to Win Wimbledon 2022

Serena Williams has +2000 odds to win Wimbledon at BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks.

In fact, Williams has the fifth best odds of winning Wimbledon at this time, only behind Iga Swiatek of Poland, the French Open champion, (+165), Coco Gauff of the United States (+1000), Jabeur (+1200), and Simona Halep of Romania (+1600).

Is Serena Williams Still Injured?

When Williams announced her return, she posted a picture of herself with ankle braces on Instagram.

When Williams injured her leg a year ago, she was deeply concerned that her career would be over. However, Williams has made a comeback, and it will be interesting to see how much pain she is dealing with and if the leg will give her any trouble.

At 40 years old, there is no doubt it takes Williams longer to come back from an injury at this stage of her career than it did when she had suffered an injury when she was first a professional.

Williams’s first match may be a telling story in how she develops the following two weeks. However remember, Williams has mightily struggled in grand slam finals since beating her sister Venus Williams, 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the 2017 Australian Open.

Will Venus Williams Also Be Playing at Wimbledon?

It should be noted that Venus Williams, Serena’s older sister, has not competed since the first round of the 2021 Chicago Open in August, when she lost 6-2, 6-3 to Su-wei Hsieh of Taiwan.

Venus Williams is a five-time Wimbledon champion and has not played at all in 2022 with a leg injury of her own.

According to sources, Venus confirmed Serena would be the only Williams sister competing at Wimbledon in 2022.

Williams Playing Doubles at Eastbourne International

Serena Williams is not playing singles this week, but is playing doubles with the third ranked player in the world, Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

Williams and Jabeur beat Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain and Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 2-6, 6-3, [13-11] on Tuesday, and then beat Shuko Aoyama of Japan and Hao-Ching Chan of Taiwan 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

In the semifinals on Friday, Williams and Jabeur will play Aleksandra Krunich of Serbia and Magda Linette of Poland. Serena Williams has 23 career doubles titles including six doubles titles at Wimbledon.

Jabeur is still looking for her first career doubles title. Jabeur has won two WTA singles titles in 2022. The first came at the Madrid Open on clay, where she defeated Jessica Pegula of the United States in the final, 7-5, 0-6, 6-2.

The second came at the German Open just last week in Berlin, where Jabeur beat reigning Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, 6-3, 2-1, ret.