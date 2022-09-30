Is The Welterweight Undisputed Fight Between Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford Happening?

With rumours that negotiations for the super-fight between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr have come to a standstill, will boxing fans ever get to see the fight? All four world titles would be on the line in an undisputed fight at 147-pounds between two pound-for-pound greats.

Will Boxing Fans See Spence vs Crawford Before Christmas?

After years of speculation and rumours about the fight, it seems that fans may have to wait a little longer for Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford. The pair were originally rumoured to be fighting on November 19th, but with that date fast approaching, it looks like it is unlikely the fight happens this year.

Outside of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world, Spence vs Crawford for all the marbles at 147-pounds is the biggest fight in boxing. The undisputed welterweight championship would be on the line, with all four recognised world titles at stake.

Spence, who boasts a record of 28-0 with 22KOs, currently holds the IBF, WBA-Super and WBC welterweight titles. Meanwhile, Crawford, who is also undefeated with a record of 38-0 including 29 KOs, holds the WBO belt.

It looked like the fight was getting somewhere a few weeks ago, but with the silence from both promotors and the fighters themselves, this could suggest the fight is nowhere near being signed and made official.

At the end of the day, it’s the fight every boxing fan wants to see. It has all the makings of a potential classic, so lets hope these two men can come to an agreement and get the fight made before the end of the year, or early in 2023.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford For Welterweight Supremacy Simply Has to Happen

Many boxing fans, pundits and fighters themselves have chipped in giving their insight into how they think Crawford vs Spence plays out.

According to boxing presenter, Ade Oladipo, this fight is between two of the top five P4P fighters on the planet. Oladipo told the DAZN Boxing Show that he thinks it’s a 50/50 fight, but that it simply must happen next.

“This is as good as it gets. This is pound-for-pound #1 vs. pound-for–pound #5. People talk about whether it can hit the magical one million. It can hit it,” said the boxing expert.

Former WBC light-middleweight champion, Sergio Mora, feels there could be shades of Leonard vs Hearns in the fight. He said:

“In my opinion, it’ll be more like Sugar Ray Leonard and Tommy Hearns because they were welterweights and completely different style match-ups. It was an exciting fight with 15 rounders.

“This is that type of old school greatness in Bud Crawford and Errol Spence. I don’t know who wins that fight. Sometimes I think it’s Crawford. Sometimes I think it’s the size of Spence. I think it’s the biggest fight in boxing,” said Mora.

Lets just hope the fight can get made and contract negotiations don’t begin to stagnate. If the fight does go ahead, boxing fans are in for arguably the biggest fights of the year and one of the greatest match-ups of the past decade.

The match-up is quite simply a sensational one. Should it get signed officially and announced in the coming weeks, there is no doubt it will be a huge event and draw eyeballs from all around the world. No questions asked, Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford is an absolute monster of a fight.