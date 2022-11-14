News

Is There A QB Controversy For The Arizona Cardinals?

jamesboutros
Kyler Murray is The Second-Highest Paid Player in NFL History
The Arizona Cardinals are 4-6 and sit third in the NFC West.

They are coming off a big divisional win. The Cardinals defeated the Los Angeles Rams 27-17 in week 10.

However, it was Colt McCoy who started under center with Kyler Murray out due to a hamstring injury.

There has been a lot of chatter that Colt McCoy runs the offense more efficiently than Kyler Murray.

Also, McCoy is a much cheaper option than Murray.

Kyler Murray has underperformed in his 3.5-year career.

Below, we will discuss whether Murray’s job really is in jeopardy and if the Cardinals can make the playoffs.

Is Kyler Murray’s Starting Job In Jeopardy?

No, Kyler Murray’s job is not in jeopardy, especially when career backup Colt McCoy is second string QB.

Murray has underperformed in his career but he is clearly the best QB on the roster.

The Cardinals also just gave Murray a massive contract in the offseason and showed their commitment to him.

Murray is not all to blame for Arizona’s underachieving.

Kliff Kingsbury is a head coach who should be concerned he will be let go in the offseason.

If the Cardinals miss the playoffs, Kingsbury’s job is in serious jeopardy.

He has not utilized Murray to the best of his abilities.

Murray’s starting job is not in jeopardy but Kingsbury’s job is.

Can The Arizona Cardinals Make The Playoffs?

According to the best NFL betting sites, the Cardinals are tied with the Rams for the worst odds to win the division.

Arizona is a +4000 odd to win the NFC West.

However, grabbing a wild card is not out of the question. The San Francisco 49ers are currently 5-4 and they hold the final wild-card spot. These two teams still face each other twice this season.

A bunch of teams is lumped together with a 4-5 or 4-6 record.

The Seattle Seahawks are likely to have some regression as well. They sit 6-4. In all likelihood, San Francisco will win the NFC West.

Unfortunately for Arizona, they lost twice to the Seahawks already.

The remaining schedule for the Cardinals will also make it difficult for Arizona to make the playoffs.

Two games against the 49ers, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are starting to click, a road matchup against the Denver Broncos, and a home matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers and against the New England Patriots are still on tap for Arizona.

Given the difficulty of their schedule, it will be a tall task to make the playoffs.

Arizona will not make the playoffs this season and Kliff Kingsbury’s head coaching job will be in serious jeopardy.

