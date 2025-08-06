Is this the golden era in Japanese women’s golf?

All five majors have now been concluded for the 2025 LPGA season. For the second straight year, Japanese golfers have won multiple majors. A year ago Yuka Saso, who changed nationalities after originally representing the Philippines, won the United States Open in Lancaster. Saso’s win was followed by a victory by Ayaka Furue of Kobe, who won the Evian Masters. Furue also won the 2024 Vare Trophy, presented to the golfer with the lowest scoring average. Furue had a scoring average of 69.988 points.

Then this year, Mao Saigo of Funabashi, who was the LPGA Rookie of the Year in 2024, won the Chevron Championship. Saigo’s title was followed by Miyu Yamashita of Neyagawa, who won the AIG Women’s British Open in Porthcawl, Wales on Sunday. This was the first time ever that the AIG Women’s British Open was in Wales.

Inside Look at Yamashita’s win

Yamashita had a four round score of -11 and was the only golfer in the entire tournament who was double digits under par. In the first round, she delivered an eagle on the par five ninth hole. That came after four consecutive birdies from the fourth to seventh holes. In round two, Yamashita had seven birdies compared to zero bogeys.

It was a 1-2 Japanese finish in Porthcawl as Minami Katsu of Kagoshima finished in second place at -9. Tied for second place with Katsu was England’s Charley Hull.

This was Yamashita’s first LPGA Tour victory. She previously won 13 times on the LPGA of Japan Tour.

Where is Yamashita ranked now?

Yamashita is now ranked sixth in the world. She has climbed up nine spots in the Rolex Women’s Rankings as she was previously 15th prior to the Women’s British Open.

Currently in the top 35, there are now six Japanese golfers. Following Yamashita at number six are Rio Takeda of Koshi at 11, Saigo in 12th place, Furue in 24th place, Akie Iwai of Saitama Prefecture, Japan at number 29 and Chisato Iwai of Saitama Prefecture at number 32. Akie and Chisato Iwai are twin sisters as they were both born on July 5, 2002.

New World Number One

After the 2025 AIG Women’s British Open, there is a new world number one. Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand has returned to world number one. Thitikul replaces American Nelly Korda. Thitikul currently has an average of 10.12 points and Korda’s average is 9.96 points.