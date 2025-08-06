Golf News and Rumors

Is this the golden era in Japanese women’s golf?

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Miyu Yamashita 2

All five majors have now been concluded for the 2025 LPGA season. For the second straight year, Japanese golfers have won multiple majors. A year ago Yuka Saso, who changed nationalities after originally representing the Philippines, won the United States Open in Lancaster. Saso’s win was followed by a victory by Ayaka Furue of Kobe, who won the Evian Masters. Furue also won the 2024 Vare Trophy, presented to the golfer with the lowest scoring average. Furue had a scoring average of 69.988 points.

Then this year, Mao Saigo of Funabashi, who was the LPGA Rookie of the Year in 2024, won the Chevron Championship. Saigo’s title was followed by Miyu Yamashita of Neyagawa, who won the AIG Women’s British Open in Porthcawl, Wales on Sunday. This was the first time ever that the AIG Women’s British Open was in Wales.

Inside Look at Yamashita’s win

Yamashita had a four round score of -11 and was the only golfer in the entire tournament who was double digits under par. In the first round, she delivered an eagle on the par five ninth hole. That came after four consecutive birdies from the fourth to seventh holes. In round two, Yamashita had seven birdies compared to zero bogeys.

It was a 1-2 Japanese finish in Porthcawl as Minami Katsu of Kagoshima finished in second place at -9. Tied for second place with Katsu was England’s Charley Hull.

This was Yamashita’s first LPGA Tour victory. She previously won 13 times on the LPGA of Japan Tour.

Where is Yamashita ranked now?

Yamashita is now ranked sixth in the world. She has climbed up nine spots in the Rolex Women’s Rankings as she was previously 15th prior to the Women’s British Open.

Currently in the top 35, there are now six Japanese golfers. Following Yamashita at number six are Rio Takeda of Koshi at 11, Saigo in 12th place, Furue in 24th place, Akie Iwai of Saitama Prefecture, Japan at number 29 and Chisato Iwai of Saitama Prefecture at number 32. Akie and Chisato Iwai are twin sisters as they were both born on July 5, 2002.

New World Number One

After the 2025 AIG Women’s British Open, there is a new world number one. Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand has returned to world number one. Thitikul replaces American Nelly Korda. Thitikul currently has an average of 10.12 points and Korda’s average is 9.96 points.

 

 

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_22955648_168396541_lowres-2

Five storylines for the 2025 Women’s British Open

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 30 2025
Golf News and Rumors
PGA Tour Earnings 2023: Scheffler, Rahm Top List of Top 100 Highest-Paid Golfers
Fourth Round Updates of 2025 British Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 20 2025
Golf News and Rumors
Scottie Scheffler
Third Round Live Updates 2025 British Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 19 2025
Golf News and Rumors
PGA: The Open Championship - Final Round
First Round Live Updates 2025 British Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 17 2025
Golf News and Rumors
Rory McIlroy Steps Down From PGA Tour Policy Board
2025 British Open Preview
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 16 2025
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_26329088_168396541_lowres-2
X reacts to Grace Kim winning the 2025 Evian Championship
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 14 2025
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_22955648_168396541_lowres-2
Five storylines heading into 2025 Evian Championship
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 9 2025
More News
Arrow to top