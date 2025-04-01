The NBA has officially announced that Detroit Pistons power forward/center, Isaiah Stewart, has been suspended two games. This comes after an altercation during the Pistons-Timberwolves game on Sunday, March 30th, 2025. With 8:36 remaining in the second quarter of the matchup, Detroit’s Ron Holland II committed a defensive foul on Minnesota’s Naz Reid. Immediately after, Reid pointed at and confronted Holland. Holland then pushed Minnesota’s Donte DiVincenzo. This escalated the incident as DiVincenzo then shoved Holland II. The trio eventually fell into the stands where Isaiah Stewart and Marcus Sasser then entered the fold. As a result, all five players received technical fouls and were ejected from the game. Two coaches, including Detroit head coach, JB Bickerstaff, were also ejected.

“What you see is guys looking out for one another, guys trying to have each other’s back and those are non-negotiable in our locker room,” Bickerstaff said after the game. “When you play the way we play, you earn a reputation, you’re going to be tested.” “There were some things said by their assistant coach [Pablo Prigioni], and I’m in the same boat as my guys, we’re going to defend each other,” Bickerstaff said. “I’m not gonna let people say belligerent things about my guys. And it’s that simple.”

The Pistons have been involved in a number of minor brouhahas this season. They are bringing back the grit that used to exemplify Detroit basketball. Something Isaiah Stewart has played a major role in that whether it is for better or worse. The Pistons eventually lost to the Timberwolves by a final score of 123-104. However, they sent a clear message to the rest of the Association. A message saying, they will not go down without a fight as they are no longer the league’s proverbial punching bag.

NBA Suspends Detroit’s, Isaiah Stewart, For Two Games

Other Players Suspended For One Game Following Scuffle

Other notable players who will be suspended for a game include Marcus Sasser and Ron Holland II. As for the Timberwolves, Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo will also miss a game due to their role in the recent scrum. Stewart will miss an extra game due his repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts per the NBA. The league has not announced any discipline for coaches, JB Bickerstaff, or Pablo Prigioni as of yet. Thankfully, no fans were harmed due to the altercation. One thing is certainly clear though; both Minnesota and Detroit are two of the more physical teams in the NBA right now.