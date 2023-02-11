Isiah Pacheco finds himself in a situation few rookies have ever been in before. He will be getting a taste of Super Bowl player this Sunday. While the Chiefs offense centers around Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco has proven to be a reliable back. A back who could potentially have the game of their life this Sunday.

Below, we will break down some of the best player prop bets for the young half back. Super Bowl 2023 is inching closer and closer and Isiah Pacheco will be ready to show the world he was taken by the contending Chiefs for a reason.

Isiah Pacheco Stats

In this pass-heavy offense, Pacheco still did some damage in his rookie year.

The Rutgers product rushed for 830 yards on 170 attempts. Not to mention, he also logged five touchdowns.

Pacheco also found success in the passing game. He caught 13 balls while being targeted 14 times this regular season and also had 130 receiving yards.

In terms of fantasy, Pacheco netted 122 fantasy points during his rookie campaign.

Before you place your player props bets, check out some key Isiah Pacheco stats and betting trends ahead of the Super Bowl below.

Has double-figure rushing attempts in each game this postseason

5 receptions in win over the Bengals

Has not fumbled yet this postseason

Last Game vs Bengals: 26 rushing yards, 10 carries, 5 receptions, 59 receiving yards

Super Bowl 2023: Eagles Vs Chiefs Odds

This Super Bowl features two great quarterbacks. However, it also features sleepers on each side in the running back department.

The Eagles are still slightly favored. However, do not be surprised if Andy Reid devises a scheme that gets someone like Isiah Pacheco going early.

The Eagles enter as -1.5 favorites as they do have the better defense led by Haason Reddick and Darius Slay. Not to mention, Philadelphia’s offense led by Jalen Hurts could be a nightmare for Kansas City’s defense.

For a complete breakdown of the Eagles vs Chiefs odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Best Isiah Pacheco Player Props For Super Bowl 2023

In Sunday’s highly anticipated Super Bowl matchup, the Kansas City offense will have its toughest test yet this year. The Eagles finished with the eighth ranked defense in the league.

With this in mind, the Chiefs will have to rely on what they do best, play offense at a high level.

While Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will be their usual dominant selves, don’t be surprised to see someone like Pacheco pop off and have the game of their life. After all, Andy Reid is an offensive mastermind.

Check out some of the most popular Isiah Pacheco player prop bets available at BetOnline, one of the best sportsbooks for NFL props.

Isiah Pacheco Rushing Yards — Over/Under 49 Yards

Isiah Pacheco Rushing Yards Odds Play Over 49 -114 Under 49 -114

Pacheco Carries — Over/Under 10 Carries

Pacheco Carries Odds Play Over 10 -304 Under 10 -304

Isiah Pacheco Receptions — Over/Under 2 Receptions

Isiah Pacheco Receptions Odds Play Over 2 -345 Under 2 -345

Pacheco Touchdowns — Over/Under 1 Touchdown

Isiah Pacheco Touchdowns Odds Play Over 1 +129 Under 1 +129

Best Isiah Pacheco Prop Bet — Over 2 Receptions (-345)

One facet of Patrick Mahomes’ game that is underrated is his ability to spread the ball around. Some quarterbacks force-feed their first and second options all game long. That is not the case with Mahomes. It does not matter if you are number one or number four on the depth chart, if you’re open, he will find you.

Considering the rookie is the starting running back, he should have plenty of receiving opportunities in this Super Bowl.

As a result, taking Pacheco to get at least two catches is an easy bet. It is difficult to gauge how many opportunities he will get on the ground, but through the air, almost every Chiefs back and wideout will have a chance to grab a couple of balls.

This coupled with Mahomes’ willingness to spread the ball around makes Isiah Pacheco getting over two receptions the best prop for him.

Take Isiah Pacheco over 2 receptions at BetOnline.