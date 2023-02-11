NFL News and Rumors

Isiah Pacheco Player Props | Best Super Bowl 2023 Player Prop Bets

Author image
Mathew Huff
4 min read
Super Bowl 57 trophy

Isiah Pacheco finds himself in a situation few rookies have ever been in before. He will be getting a taste of Super Bowl player this Sunday. While the Chiefs offense centers around Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco has proven to be a reliable back. A back who could potentially have the game of their life this Sunday.

Below, we will break down some of the best player prop bets for the young half back. Super Bowl 2023 is inching closer and closer and Isiah Pacheco will be ready to show the world he was taken by the contending Chiefs for a reason.

Isiah Pacheco Stats

In this pass-heavy offense, Pacheco still did some damage in his rookie year.

The Rutgers product rushed for 830 yards on 170 attempts. Not to mention, he also logged five touchdowns.

Pacheco also found success in the passing game. He caught 13 balls while being targeted 14 times this regular season and also had 130 receiving yards.

In terms of fantasy, Pacheco netted 122 fantasy points during his rookie campaign.

Before you place your player props bets, check out some key Isiah Pacheco stats and betting trends ahead of the Super Bowl below.

  • Has double-figure rushing attempts in each game this postseason
  • 5 receptions in win over the Bengals
  • Has not fumbled yet this postseason
  • Last Game vs Bengals: 26 rushing yards, 10 carries, 5 receptions, 59 receiving yards

Super Bowl 2023: Eagles Vs Chiefs Odds

This Super Bowl features two great quarterbacks. However, it also features sleepers on each side in the running back department.

The Eagles are still slightly favored. However, do not be surprised if Andy Reid devises a scheme that gets someone like Isiah Pacheco going early.

The Eagles enter as -1.5 favorites as they do have the better defense led by Haason Reddick and Darius Slay. Not to mention, Philadelphia’s offense led by Jalen Hurts could be a nightmare for Kansas City’s defense.

For a complete breakdown of the Eagles vs Chiefs odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Bet Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles Play
Moneyline +101 -121 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-110) -1.5(-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 51 (-111) Under 51 (-109) BetOnline logo

Best Isiah Pacheco Player Props For Super Bowl 2023

In Sunday’s highly anticipated Super Bowl matchup, the Kansas City offense will have its toughest test yet this year. The Eagles finished with the eighth ranked defense in the league.

With this in mind, the Chiefs will have to rely on what they do best, play offense at a high level.

While Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will be their usual dominant selves, don’t be surprised to see someone like Pacheco pop off and have the game of their life. After all, Andy Reid is an offensive mastermind.

Check out some of the most popular Isiah Pacheco player prop bets available at BetOnline, one of the best sportsbooks for NFL props.

Isiah Pacheco Rushing Yards — Over/Under 49 Yards

Isiah Pacheco Rushing Yards Odds Play
Over 49 -114 BetOnline logo
Under 49 -114 BetOnline logo

Pacheco Carries — Over/Under 10 Carries

Pacheco Carries Odds Play
Over 10 -304 BetOnline logo
Under 10 -304 BetOnline logo

Isiah Pacheco Receptions — Over/Under 2 Receptions

Isiah Pacheco Receptions Odds Play
Over 2 -345 BetOnline logo
Under 2 -345 BetOnline logo

Pacheco Touchdowns — Over/Under 1 Touchdown

Isiah Pacheco Touchdowns Odds Play
Over 1 +129 BetOnline logo
Under 1 +129 BetOnline logo

Best Isiah Pacheco Prop Bet — Over 2 Receptions (-345)

One facet of Patrick Mahomes’ game that is underrated is his ability to spread the ball around. Some quarterbacks force-feed their first and second options all game long. That is not the case with Mahomes. It does not matter if you are number one or number four on the depth chart, if you’re open, he will find you.

Considering the rookie is the starting running back, he should have plenty of receiving opportunities in this Super Bowl.

As a result, taking Pacheco to get at least two catches is an easy bet. It is difficult to gauge how many opportunities he will get on the ground, but through the air, almost every Chiefs back and wideout will have a chance to grab a couple of balls.

This coupled with Mahomes’ willingness to spread the ball around makes Isiah Pacheco getting over two receptions the best prop for him.

Take Isiah Pacheco over 2 receptions at BetOnline.

