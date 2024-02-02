Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl 2024 Projections, Props, & MVP Odds

Isiah Pacheco runs harder than almost any running back in the NFL.

He has been a huge asset for the Chiefs in the run game and also contributes to the passing attack.

Pacheco gave the Chiefs another element to their offense as he has helped tremendously in the run game, something Kansas City still needs to improve in recent years.

In 14 games this season, Pacheco had 205 carries, 935 rushing yards, seven rushing TDs, 44 receptions, 244 receiving yards, and two receiving TDs.

Below, we will take a look at Pacheco’s Super Bowl projections, Super Bowl prop bets, and Super Bowl MVP odds.

Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl Projections

Isiah Pacheco has been a huge asset for Kansas City this season.

A former seventh-round pick, he runs very hard and gives the Chiefs an added element of toughness to their offense.

Pacheco also took on a bigger role in the passing game this season and performed well.

His projected rushing yards are currently set at 67.5 rushing yards for the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs’ starting RB is currently the second-biggest favorite to score a TD in the Super Bowl with a -125 anytime TD scorer odd.

Pacheco scored a rushing TD in the three playoff games and has been very good in the playoffs.

Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl Prop Bets

Isiah Pacheco will play in his second Super Bowl, as he won a ring last year with the Chiefs.

He averaged 66.8 rushing yards per game.

Pacheco scored a rushing or receiving TD in eight of 14 games this season.

He averaged a solid 4.6 yards per rush attempt and was much more involved in the pass attack this season.

Below are Pacheco’s Super Bowl prop bets.

Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl Props

Over 67.5 Rushing Yards: -125

Anytime TD scorer: -125

Over 16.5 Rushing Attempts: -120

Over 17.5 Receiving Yards: -110

Over 3.5 Receptions: +130

Pacheco had over 67.5 rushing yards in five of 14 games this season. However, he had over 67.5 rushing yards in each of the three playoff games.

He scored a TD in eight of 14 games this season and in each of the three playoff games.

Pacheco had over 16.5 rushing attempts in four of 14 games this season and in two of three playoff games.

He had over 17.5 receiving yards in six of 14 games this season.

Pacheco had over 3.5 receptions in six of 14 games this season.

Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl MVP Odds

Isiah Pacheco will play in his second Super Bowl.

He has been very good for the Chiefs, especially in this playoff run.

Pacheco is a hard runner and contributes to the passing game.

He is a good all-around running back.

Pacheco is the seventh favorite to win Super Bowl MVP with an odd of +2500.