Islanders fire general manager Lou Lamoriello

The New York Islanders have fired general manager Lou Lamoriello of Johnston, Rhode Island according to Ethan Sears of the New York Post on Tuesday. Lamoriello had been the Islanders general manager and the president of hockey operations since 2018. At 82 years old, one might wonder if this is Lamoriello’s final general manager or hockey executive position.

Missed the playoffs

One reason for the firing is because the Islanders missed the playoffs in 2024-25. The Islanders finished in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 35 wins, 35 regulation losses, and 12 losses in extra time for 82 points. You could make the argument that the Islanders season this past year was ordinary. However, in today’s National Hockey League, ordinary is not good enough if you want your team to reach the postseason. The Islanders were nine point back of the Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils for a playoff spot.

Hall of Famer

Lamoriello was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009 for his success as general manager for the New Jersey Devils. While with the Devils, Lamoriello won three Stanley Cups. They came in 1995, 2000, and 2003. In 1995, the Devils beat the Detroit Red Wings in a four game sweep. In 2000, the Devils beat the Dallas Stars in six games. In 2003, the Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks in a dramatic seven game series.

In addition to being the Devils general manager from 1987 to 2015, Lamoriello was the head coach for the Devils from 2005 to 2007. In that time, he had a record of 34 wins, 14 regulation losses, and five losses in extra time. In between his time with the Devils and Islanders, Lamoriello was the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2015 to 2018.

Could Ron Francis join the Islanders?

Also this week, the Seattle Kraken relieved Ron Francis of his general manager duties and fired head coach Dan Bylsma. Francis has been reassigned to president of hockey operations, with Jason Botterill being the new general manager. The bottom line here is that Francis’s role in terms of hockey decisions has been reduced a little in the Pacific Northwest, and if the Islanders offer him the right contract, he could join the Islanders.