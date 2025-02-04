Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin named NHL first star of the week

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin of Mezhedurechensk, Russia was named the National Hockey League first star of the week on Monday. Sorokin was honoured for the week from January 27 to February 2.

Sorokin’s statistics for the week

Sorokin won all three of his games and had a goals against average of 1.33 and save percentage of .953. He made 30 saves, and only gave up two goals on 32 shots on January 28 in a 5-2 Islanders win over the Colorado Avalanche. Then on January 30, Sorokin made 23 saves in a 3-0 Islanders win over the Philadelphia Flyers for his third shutout of the season and 21st shutout of his NHL career. That was followed by a 28 save performance on February 1 in a 3-2 Islanders win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Six Straight Wins

In addition to the three straight wins over the past week, Sorokin has actually won his last six games. He also beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on January 20, the Flyers 3-1 on January 24, and the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on January 25. In the Islanders win over the Hurricanes, Sorokin became only the eighth goalie ever to record the win by only making a single save. The Islanders beat the Hurricanes in overtime, and Sorokin only played the extra period after coming into the game for the injured Marcus Hogburg. According to Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News, Sorokin has a goals against average of 1.19 and save percentage of .953 during that time.

Sorokin’s 2024-25 NHL Stats

Sorokin has a record of 19 wins, 14 regulation losses, and four losses in extra time with three shutouts. He has a goals against average of 2.63 and a save percentage of .908. Sorokin’s other two shutouts came on November 30 in a 3-0 Islanders win over the Buffalo Sabres, and on January 9 in a 4-0 Islanders win over the Vegas Golden Knights. The Islanders are now at 55 points and are four points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets for a playoff spot.