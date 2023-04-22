Islanders score four fastest goals in Stanley Cup Playoff history

The New York Islanders got themselves back into their series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. What they accomplished in the last four minutes of the game had historical significance. The Islanders scored four goals in a span of two minutes and 18 seconds in a 5-1 win over the Hurricanes. That is the fastest four goals scored by one team in the history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Islanders still trail the Hurricanes two games to one in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Who, How and When scored the goals?

The game was tight for the first 56 minutes as Carolina and New York were deadlocked at one goal apiece. That is when Kyle Palmieri of Smithtown, New York scored the game-winning goal at 16:09 of the third period on the power-play from Sebastian Aho of Umea, Sweden, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau of Ottawa, Ontario to put the Islanders up 2-1. Then only 44 seconds later at 16:53 of the final frame, Matt Martin of Windsor, Ontario scored from Scott Mayfield of St. Louis, Missouri and Palmieri to put the Islanders up 3-1. New York then went up 4-1 on a goal by Mayfield. This goal happened at 18:11, and was unassisted into an empty net. The Islanders then made history with a goal just 16 seconds after Mayfield. At 18:27 of the third period, Anders Lee of Edina, Minnesota scored from Casey Cizikas of Toronto, Ontario, and Ryan Pulock of Dauphin, Manitoba to close out the scoring.

Who had the previous record?

The Montreal Canadiens had the previous record which was set on March 30, 1944. In game five of the 1944 Stanley Cup semifinals, the Canadiens scored four times in a span of two minutes and 35 seconds in an 11-0 Canadiens win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Canadiens goal scorers were Toe Blake of Victoria Mines, Ontario. who had two goals, Maurice Richard of Montreal, Quebec, and Ray Getliffe of Galt, Ontario.

Who has the NHL regular season record?

The Boston Bruins have the NHL record for the fastest four goals scored in a single game. On January 21, 1945, Boston scored four goals in one minute and 20 seconds during the second period in a 14-3 win over the New York Rangers. Frank Mario of Esterhazy, Saskatchewan scored twice, while Bill Thoms of Newmarket. Ontario and Ken Smith of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan each scored once.