Israel Adesanya Net Worth, UFC Earnings, Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, Wife

Dan Girolamo
Israel Adesanya stands in the octagon.

Israel Adesanya is one of the best UFC middleweight fighters of all time. Known for his striking, Adesanya held the UFC Middleweight Championship for three years before losing to Alex Pereira at UFC 281. Now, Adesanya gets his shot at redemption in a rematch with Pereira at UFC 287. Here, we explore Adesanya’s net worth, UFC earnings, record, next fight, age, height, and wife.

Israel Adesanya Net Worth

Adesanya has an estimated net worth of $10 million.

However, Adesanya will have a chance to increase his net worth to $12 million, if not more, if he can defeat Pereira at UFC 287. Adesanya is expected to earn over $1 million in base pay at UFC 287. However, a win bonus, PPV payout, and sponsorship could bring that number north of $2 million.

The majority of Adesanya’s income comes from his time as a professional mixed martial artist, boxer, and kickboxer. However, Adesanya has lucrative endorsement deals with My Pro, Puma, and Stake.

Israel Adesanya UFC Earnings and Record

Adesanya is one of the wealthiest fighters in the UFC, earning over $10 million from his fights.

Despite the loss to Pereira at UFC 281, Adesanya scored the biggest paycheck of his career, eclipsing over $2.6 million.

Adesanya holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 23-2-0. Before the loss at UFC 281, Adesanya was 5-0 in UFC Middleweight title defenses.

Israel Adesanya Next Fight

The rematch between Adesanya and Pereira for the UFC Middleweight Championship on April 8, 2023, at UFC 287. The event will take place at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida. Despite coming in as the challenger, Adesanya is listed as the favorite (-135), according to BetOnline.

Adesanya is the No. 1 contender in the UFC Middleweight division and No. 5 in the men’s pound-for-pound rankings.

Pereria is Adesanya’s kryptonite in professional fighting. Pereria has beaten Adesanya three times in his career: two in kickboxing and one in the UFC.

Israel Adesanya Age, Height, Weight, Wife

Adesanya’s nickname is “The Last Stylebender,” a reference to the anime series, Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Adesanya is not married. But, Stylebender’s rumored girlfriend is Shana Evers, an Australian model.

  • Age: 33
  • Born: Lagos, Nigeria
  • Height: 6’4″
  • Weight: 185 pounds
  • Reach: 80″
  • Coache: Eugene Bareman

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
