Tennis News and Rumors

Italian Open 2025: Withdrawals And Wildcards

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Italian Open

The Italian Open is upon us.  Headlining this combined ATP and WTA 1000-level event is the return of World No. 1 Jannik Sinner from his three-month suspension.  Sinner will be looking to get his clay court game into shape quickly before heading to Roland Garros in a couple of weeks.

In addition, there have been noteworthy withdrawals of fan favorites and interesting wildcards of players to watch in Rome over the next two weeks.

Italian Open Withdrawals

As previously reported, Novak Djokovic withdrew from the Italian Open.  Though the Serbian player has struggled this year, it was a surprise that he would not play in Rome.  He has never missed this event in his legendary career.

Joining Djokovic are two 30-something fan-favorites dealing with injuries.  Gael Monfils, 38, retired from his Mutua Madrid Open match.  The Frenchman is hopefully taking a timeout in Rome so he is ready for his home tournament in Paris later in the month.

Kei Nishikori, the Japanese veteran who recently recorded his 450th ATP win, has also withdrawn.  Nishikori, 35, has struggled to stay healthy in recent years.  Given his many injuries, he is a poster child for perseverance.

Italian Open Wildcards

Italian tennis players received the lion’s share of wildcards. 37-year-old Fabio Fognini and Luca Nardi are joined by Federico Cina, Matteo Gigante, and Francesco Passaro.

On the women’s side, Sara Errani received a wildcard for singles, but of course, she will also be playing doubles with Jasmine Paolini.  They are the defending Italian Open doubles champions.

Another wildcard to watch is 17-year-old Tyra Caterina Grant, an emerging young talent, winner of the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon junior doubles titles in a 15-month time span.

The Italian Open officially begins on May 6.  Alexander Zverev and Iga Swiatek are the defending champions. Both Zverev and Swiatek have struggled this season, so it will be interesting to watch as they attempt to defend their titles.

Topics  
Sports Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Italian Open

Italian Open 2025: Withdrawals And Wildcards

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
Tennis News and Rumors
Paula Badosa
Paula Badosa Shares Vulnerable Take On Her Back Injury and Tennis Longevity
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  18h
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka
Mutua Madrid Open: Aryna Sabalenka Is 2025 Champion
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  19h
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka
It’s Time To Marvel At Aryna Sabalenka’s Consistency After Making It To Her 6th Final In 2025
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 1 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Jack Draper
Mutua Madrid Open: Jack Draper Laughs At Rafael Nadal Comparisons
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 30 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
New WTA World No. 1- Aryna Sabalenka Is Now The Best Women’s Tennis Player In The World
Mutua Madrid Open: Aryna Sabalenka Fights Her Way Through To Semifinals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 30 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Withdraws From 2025 Italian Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 29 2025
More News
Arrow to top