Tennis News and Rumors

Italian Open: Coco Gauff And Alex Eala Face Toughest Test Yet In Doubles Quarterfinals

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Coco Gauff and Alexandra Eala

You could argue that in spite of her tremendous athleticism and success on hard courts that Coco Gauff‘s best surface is the clay court.

She was an Italian Open doubles finalist last year with Erin Routliffe.  The pair lost to hometown heroes and future Paris Olympic gold medalists, Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani.

That’s why it is not surprising to find Gauff in the latter rounds of the Italian Open in both singles and doubles with her doubles partner Alex Eala, a up-and-coming star, that Gauff is just getting to know.

Their friendship and chemistry on court has grown with each match.  On Tuesday, they handed the Italian pair of Tyra Caterina Grant and Lisa Pigato a 6-2, 6-3 loss.

This sets up an epic quarterfinal match with the defending champions.

Coco Gauff and Alexandra Eala Are Fun To Watch

Despite never playing together before, Gauff and Eala have yet to drop a set.  In fact, they have not been in jeopardy of losing a set through two rounds.

Paolini and Errani persevered in a tough battle with Yulia Putintseva and Leylah Fernandez in the Round of 16, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

Of course, Paolini and Errani will have the crowd support, something that really helped Paolini in her singles match against Diana Shnaider on Tuesday.

Gauff will be playing two matches on Wednesday.  In addition to the doubles quarterfinal, she will face Mirra Andreeva in the singles quarterfinal.  Presumably the conditions will not affect her despite wreaking havok with Peyton Stearns on Monday.  Stearns barely survived her singles win over Naomi Osaka before becoming violently ill on the sidelines.  As a result, she and Daria Kasatkina were not able to play their Round of 16 match against Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski, resulting in a Monday afternoon walkover.

Watch Coco Gauff and Alexandra Eala’s quarterfinal match against Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani on Wednesday, May 14, on the Tennis Channel.  The match time is yet to be determined.

In the meantime, the duo is seeking help with coming up with a team name since Team Cochela is not a favorite.

Topics  
News Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff and Alexandra Eala

Italian Open: Coco Gauff And Alex Eala Face Toughest Test Yet In Doubles Quarterfinals

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Announces End Of Iconic Coaching Relationship
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
Tennis News and Rumors
Arthur Fils
Italian Open: Previewing Terrific Tuesday Match Between Alexander Zverev And Arthur Fils
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 11 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
WTA
Italian Open: Will We Have First Time WTA Champion?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 11 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Taylor Fritz
Italian Open: Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys, and Jessica Pegula Lose on Saturday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 10 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Peyton Stearns
Peyton Stearns Has Big Saturday At Italian Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 10 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner
Saturday Is Jannik “Sinner Time” At The Italian Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 9 2025
More News
Arrow to top