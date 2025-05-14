Italian Open: Qinwen Zheng Defeats World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

Qinwen Zheng had the second-biggest win of her career on Wednesday at the 2025 Italian Open. On the seventh try, she earned her first career win over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

She won without losing her serve and only lost a handful of points on her first serve in the match. Zheng was cool and composed, firing shots from both wings in all directions, which kept Sabalenka guessing.

She’s certified gold 😉 Zheng Qinwen never let up, delivering a masterclass performance as she powered past Sabalenka 6-4, 6-3!#IBI25 pic.twitter.com/EgCcY6mHV0 — wta (@WTA) May 14, 2025

Zheng continues to show her clay-court acumen. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she beat then-World No. 1 Iga Swiatek en route to the gold medal. She has not been a factor yet in 2025 because of injuries, but the WTA is on notice with this win.

Qinwen Zheng is just the sixth player to defeat Sabalenka in 2025. She joins Ekaterina Alexandrova, Mirra Andreeva, Madison Keys, Jelena Ostapenko, and Clara Tauson. Sabalenka has been virtually unstoppable this year, notching 31 wins.

Qinwen Zheng vs. Coco Gauff Semifinal

Coco Gauff awaits Zheng in the semifinals. Gauff is another player that Zheng has yet to beat in two previous tries.

If Zheng plays at the level she did against Sabalenka, she is virtually unbeatable.

Gauff is the third consecutive Grand Slam champion Zheng will face at the Italian Open. In addition to Sabalenka, Zheng defeated Bianca Andreescu in straight sets.

All-American Final Still Possible

Gauff plays Zheng, and Peyton Stearns takes on Jasmine Paolini. Stearns has played the best tournament of her career in Rome with wins over Naomi Osaka, Madison Keys, Anna Kalinskaya, and Elina Svitolina in previous rounds.

Peyton Stearns will not have the fan support that Paolini will get, but she seems unconcerned, comparing the experience to playing college tennis.

Stearns, Gauff, and Paolini also played doubles at this year’s Italian Open. Only Paolini remains in the draw in both singles and doubles.

The Italian Open semifinals will be televised live on the Tennis Channel on Thursday, May 15. Stearns vs. Paolini is scheduled for 9 AM EDT, and Zheng vs. Gauff is scheduled for 2:30 PM EDT.