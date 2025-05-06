Tennis News and Rumors

Italian Open: Three WTA First-Round Must-See Matches On Wednesday


Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Alexandra Eala

While the top seeds have first-round byes in the Italian Open, action is underway, and there are some great first-round matches on tap for Wednesday.

The Tennis Channel will have live action of these matches on TV and its mobile app beginning at 4 AM EDT.

1. Marketa Vondrousova vs. Xinyu Wang

Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, has been sidelined with injuries in 2025.  The left-hander was injured at one of the first tournaments of this season, the Adelaide International, which prompted her to withdraw from the Australian Open in January.  After playing February’s  Middle Eastern swing of the WTA Tour, she announced a prolonged break to recuperate from lingering shoulder and arm issues.

The Italian Open is Vondrousova’s first tournament since losing to Dubai Champion Mirra Andreeva in the Round of 32 on February 19.

Xinyu Wang is World No. 43 and has a 7-9 singles record.

Vondrousova and Wang have never played each other.

2. Alexandra Eala vs. Marta Kostyuk

Marta Kostyuk pushed Aryna Sabalenka to the limit in their Mutua Madrid Open quarterfinal match that involved two tiebreakers: 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (9-7).

Filipina left-hander Alexandra Eala enjoyed a great coming-out party at the Miami Open, where she beat three Grand Slam champions (Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys, and Iga Swiatek) en route to the semifinals.

Eala and Kostyuk have never played each other.

3. Sara Errani vs. Naomi Osaka

Italian fans will be out in full force cheering for Errani, the defending Italian Open champion in women’s doubles (with Jasmine Paolini).  Errani received a wildcard for singles and will face four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the first round.

Osaka has a 2-0 head-to-head record over Errani, but both matches were on hardcourts (2016 Miami Open and 2024 Indian Wells).

On clay and Errani’s home turf makes this match more intriguing.  Osaka won a WTA 125 Challenger clay court event over the weekend.  It is her first clay court title and the first since becoming a mother.  That momentum and confidence should help her in Rome.

 

 

 


Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
