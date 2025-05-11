Tennis News and Rumors

Italian Open: Will We Have First Time WTA Champion?

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
WTA

On Saturday, two-time champion Iga Swiatek lost at the Italian Open; on Sunday, another former champion, Elena Rybakina, lost.  That means only one former champion is left in the draw: Elina Svitolina.

Svitolina is playing great tennis.  However, if she loses, we will have a maiden champion at this WTA 1000 event.

Six Grand Slam champions and one Olympic champion are in the draw.  Could it be one of them?

Italian Open contenders

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka remains the favorite.  She was pushed by Sofia Kenin, but persevered in three sets.  Sabalenka faces an Italian Open Round of 16 familiar foe: Marta Kostyuk, who gave her a big challenge last week at the Madrid Open.  Could Kostyuk take down the World No. 1 this time?

2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff has played well in the European clay-court swing.  Her athleticism and game are suited to clay.  In the Round of 16, she will face 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who is slowly and steadily finding her game.

2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko is still alive in the Italian Open draw.  Ostapenko is enjoying a great 2025 with a recent win over Sabalenka on the clay at Stuttgart.

2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu is finding her form in Italy after a prolonged absence due to injury and an emergency appendectomy.  She recorded a statement Round of 32 win over Elena Rybakina.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has never been known for her love of clay, but she may be changing her tune.  She has been under the radar in Italy and delivering come-from-behind wins.  Her next opponent is Peyton Stearns.

Paris Olympic gold medalist Qinwen Zheng is also flying under the radar, but she proved last summer that her clay-court game is top-notch.

Women’s tennis has never been more competitive or fun to watch.  Check out daily live WTA Italian Open coverage on the Tennis Channel.

Topics  
Sports Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
WTA

Italian Open: Will We Have First Time WTA Champion?

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
Tennis News and Rumors
Taylor Fritz
Italian Open: Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys, and Jessica Pegula Lose on Saturday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  21h
Tennis News and Rumors
Peyton Stearns
Peyton Stearns Has Big Saturday At Italian Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  21h
Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner
Saturday Is Jannik “Sinner Time” At The Italian Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 9 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff And Alexandra Eala Make Doubles Debut On Saturday At Italian Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 9 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
2016 French Open - Day Five
Serena Williams Is 1st Tennis Player To Get US Olympic HOF Honor
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 8 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Ben Shelton
With His Dad Away, Ben Shelton Is Being Coached By A Close Friend In Rome
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 7 2025
More News
Arrow to top