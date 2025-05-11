Italian Open: Will We Have First Time WTA Champion?

On Saturday, two-time champion Iga Swiatek lost at the Italian Open; on Sunday, another former champion, Elena Rybakina, lost. That means only one former champion is left in the draw: Elina Svitolina.

Former champ Elina Svitolina needed way too many match points but got the job done in the end against Hailey Baptiste. 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to reach the last 16 pic.twitter.com/Expib73aLg — José Morgado (@josemorgado) May 10, 2025

Svitolina is playing great tennis. However, if she loses, we will have a maiden champion at this WTA 1000 event.

Six Grand Slam champions and one Olympic champion are in the draw. Could it be one of them?

Italian Open contenders

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka remains the favorite. She was pushed by Sofia Kenin, but persevered in three sets. Sabalenka faces an Italian Open Round of 16 familiar foe: Marta Kostyuk, who gave her a big challenge last week at the Madrid Open. Could Kostyuk take down the World No. 1 this time?

2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff has played well in the European clay-court swing. Her athleticism and game are suited to clay. In the Round of 16, she will face 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who is slowly and steadily finding her game.

2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko is still alive in the Italian Open draw. Ostapenko is enjoying a great 2025 with a recent win over Sabalenka on the clay at Stuttgart.

2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu is finding her form in Italy after a prolonged absence due to injury and an emergency appendectomy. She recorded a statement Round of 32 win over Elena Rybakina.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has never been known for her love of clay, but she may be changing her tune. She has been under the radar in Italy and delivering come-from-behind wins. Her next opponent is Peyton Stearns.

Paris Olympic gold medalist Qinwen Zheng is also flying under the radar, but she proved last summer that her clay-court game is top-notch.

Women’s tennis has never been more competitive or fun to watch. Check out daily live WTA Italian Open coverage on the Tennis Channel.