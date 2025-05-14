Italian Tennis Shines As Jannik Sinner Meets The Pope And Paolini/Errani Win

Italian tennis is enjoying its moment in the sun. While Jannik Sinner, Jasmine Paolini, Paolini, and Sara Errani playing prominent roles in its success, in general, and especially at this year’s Italian Open, a new Pope has been selected who is a tennis fan.

That’s why tennis fans saw an unprecedented moment in Italian tennis history on Wednesday. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and his parents met Pope Leo XIV. They brought souvenirs for him to check out, most notably, the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup, which the Italians currently have after sweeping the WTA and ATP team events last year.

Pope Leo XIV receives professional tennis player Jannik Sinner in the Vatican and asks for some sporting tips. The audience took place in the rooms attached to the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall, and the Pope also met with Mr. Sinner’s family and the President of the Italian Tennis… pic.twitter.com/RoYTvivEyR — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) May 14, 2025

Sinner also brought racquets and asked Pope Leo XIV if he wanted to hit around. The Pope laughed and joked that something inside the Vatican would get broken.

Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani Win

On the same day, the defending Italian Open champions and Olympic gold medalists, Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, defeated Coco Gauff and Alexandra Eala in doubles.

It came down to a 10-point tiebreak, but the Italians showed their experience in the big points. They advance to the semifinals, with a rematch of the Paris Olympic gold medal match, against Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider.

AND THE CROWD GOES WILD 😝@SaraErrani and @JasminePaolini convert their second match point to defeat Gauff/Eala 7-5, 3-6, 10-7!#IBI25 pic.twitter.com/NYubgYw9Yq — wta (@WTA) May 14, 2025

Shnaider struggled in her singles loss to Paolini on Tuesday because of the intense fan support for Paolini. Hopefully, she and Andreeva can manage the moment.

Coco Gauff is still in the Italian Open after a straight-set singles win over Mirra Andreeva.

It is worth noting that Italian tennis is also shining in men’s doubles as Carlo Alberto Caniato and Federico Bondioli are in the Round of 16.

Though there is plenty of tennis yet to be played, an Italian tennis sweep of men’s singles and doubles and ladies’ singles and doubles is still possible.

🎾🇮🇹Jasmine #Paolini saluta Jannik #Sinner dopo aver conquistato la SF agli #IBI25. 🥰Bello lo scambio fra i due, affettuoso e solare.pic.twitter.com/Mes0XvjwUA — Elisa_Rubertelli 📚 (@Nerys__) May 13, 2025