Tennis News and Rumors

Italian Tennis Stars Dominate 2025 Italian Open

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Italian Open

Italian tennis players have an opportunity to win the singles, doubles, and women’s doubles titles this weekend at the Italian Open.

While the dominance is not a complete surprise for a country that is the reigning Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup champions and won the 2024 Paris Olympic gold medal in women’s doubles, it is somewhat surprising that it is all happening at one tournament, in front of the home crowd.

Will the Italians win three out of four titles at the 2025 Italian Open?  Let’s take a look at the matchups.

1. Women’s Singles: Jasmine Paolini vs. Coco Gauff
Saturday at 6 AM EDT

American Coco Gauff will not be the fan-favorite, but she is the higher-ranked player with more big tournament wins, including the 2023 US Open and the 2024 WTA Finals. However, Paolini’s grit, durability, and the emotional support she will get from the fans will lift her game.

Gauff has a more physically demanding 3 1/2 hour semifinal match with Qinwen Zheng; however, Paolini is playing doubles, so she has logged her fair share of court time.

Coco Gauff leads the head-to-head 2-1, but Paolini’s win was on clay.

2. Women’s Doubles: Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani vs. Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermatova
Sunday TBD

Paolini can win two titles within a 24-hour time span if she gets by Gauff and then joins partner Sara Errani in defense of their 2024 Italian Open title against Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermatova.

Mertens and Kudermatova are a powerhouse doubles team; however, they took some time off and are recently reunited.  They lost the Madrid Open final to Sorana Cirstea and Anna Kalinskaya.

3. Men’s Singles: Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz
Sunday TBD

From the beginning of the Italian Open, tennis fans have wondered if this dream final could happen.  Jannik Sinner, fresh off a three-month suspension, has shown moments of sheer brilliance in his first tournament back.  He is trying to become the first Italian man in nearly 50 years to win his home tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz has played well through the clay court season despite sustaining injury and being forced to sit out of the Madrid Open.

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Sloane Stephens

Did Sloane Stephens Quietly Retire From Tennis?

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
Tennis News and Rumors
Italian Open
Italian Tennis Stars Dominate 2025 Italian Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
Tennis News and Rumors
Qinwen Zheng
Italian Open: Qinwen Zheng Defeats World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 14 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner and Jasmine Paolini
Italian Tennis Shines As Jannik Sinner Meets The Pope And Paolini/Errani Win
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 14 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff and Alexandra Eala
Italian Open: Coco Gauff And Alex Eala Face Toughest Test Yet In Doubles Quarterfinals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 13 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Announces End Of Iconic Coaching Relationship
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 13 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Arthur Fils
Italian Open: Previewing Terrific Tuesday Match Between Alexander Zverev And Arthur Fils
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 11 2025
More News
Arrow to top