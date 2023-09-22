Deion Sanders has completely turned around the Colorado Buffaloes college football program. After a 2-0 start, Sanders has been receiving more and more hype around his squad.

Along the way, Sanders has been known for a few catchphrases.

Dubbed ‘Primetime’ in his playing days, today everyone knows Deion Sanders as Coach Prime. He’s had a huge effect on Colorado’s football program, turning the team around from a 1-11 finish to a 2-0 start.

Ahead of their Saturday matchup against Oregon, Sanders filed for four trademarks.

On Monday, Sanders looked to trademark four phrases including Coach Prime, It’s Personal, Daddy Buck, and Prime Effect.

Deion Sanders Filed For Four Different Trademark

Sanders has taken college football by storm and the four trademarks he filed are popular phrases he’s said or alternate nicknames for the Colorado head coach.

In Boulder, he is known as Coach Prime, paying homage to his early football days. Sanders had the nickname ‘Prime Time’ due to his ability to captivate a crowd. In addition to the nickname Coach Prime, Sanders has filed a few trademarks to protect himself for others capitalizing off his name.

The filings of Coach Prime, It’s Personal, Daddy Buck, and Prime Effect will stop trademarks for clothing brands, merch, production companies, and even coaching services.

Prime Effect on Colorado Buffaloes

Coach Prime will be in full effect when Colorado travels to Eugene to take on the 10th-ranked Oregon. Colorado has a tough two weeks ahead of them as they take on USC the following week.

With Coach Prime on the sidelines and his son, Shedeur Sanders as the starting quarterback, fans around the country are starting to believe.

Sanders has a huge reach and has been making a huge impact on all fronts. It was only a matter of time that he started to capitalize on his effect on the college football scene.

Prior to Colorado’s double overtime win over Colorado State, Blended Eyewear brought in over $4.5 million from their collab with Coach Prime.

