Tennis News and Rumors

It’s Time To Marvel At Aryna Sabalenka’s Consistency After Making It To Her 6th Final In 2025

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Aryna Sabalenka

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has been amazingly consistent in 2025. After defeating Elina Svitolina in the Mutua Madrid Open semifinals on Thursday, Sabalenka advanced to her sixth WTA final this season.

That may not sound like many to the untrained tennis fan. However, that is three more than her closest competitor, Jessica Pegula, and four more than the others in the running: Madison Keys, Jelena Ostapenko, and Mirra Andreeva.

Sabalenka is 2-3 in these finals.  She won the Brisbane International and the Miami Open tournaments.  The losses came at the Australian Open (to Keys), Indian Wells (to Andreeva), and Stuttgart (to Ostapenko).

She will face Coco Gauff in the Madrid final.  Gauff beat her in straight sets in their last meeting in the semifinal round at the 2024 WTA Finals.

Aryna Sabalenka Is Further Cementing Her Status As World No. 1

Her consistency, 19 career titles, and 3 Grand Slams have made her unquestionably the top women’s player in the game.  She can play and win on any surface.  She never seems fatigued or weary, even in less than optimal conditions or when she has a late match the previous day (as she did in Madrid with Marta Kostyuk).

Win or lose against Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka is in great shape and has to be considered a favorite to win Roland Garros, a Grand Slam that Iga Swiatek has owned in recent years, winning four of the last five French Opens.  Swiatek has been the beacon of consistency on clay, but she is struggling right now, evidenced by the one-sided loss 1-6, 1-6 to Gauff, so much so that ATP player Casper Ruud sent a tweet to encourage her.

In the crazy times that have ensued in the 2025 WTA tennis season, the one constant has been Aryna Sabalenka.  It remains to be seen if she can continue this high level of consistency throughout the marathon 11-month season.

 

Topics  
Sports Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Jack Draper

Mutua Madrid Open: Jack Draper Laughs At Rafael Nadal Comparisons

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 30 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
New WTA World No. 1- Aryna Sabalenka Is Now The Best Women’s Tennis Player In The World
Mutua Madrid Open: Aryna Sabalenka Fights Her Way Through To Semifinals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 30 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Withdraws From 2025 Italian Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 29 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
6 Popular Tennis Players Share An April 29 Birthday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 29 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Madrid Open
Mutua Madrid Open: Power Outage Suspends Play
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 28 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff
Mutua Madrid Open: Coco Gauff Quietly Having A Great Tournament
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 27 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
Mutua Madrid Open: Madison Keys Advances In Singles and Doubles
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 26 2025
More News
Arrow to top