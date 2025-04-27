NHL News and Rumors

Ivan Barbashev scores first NHL Stanley Cup Playoff overtime winner

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
Vegas Golden Knights centre Ivan Barbashev of Moscow, Russia recorded his first National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoff overtime winner on Saturday. He accomplished the feat in a 4-3 Vegas Golden Knights win over the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. With the win, the Golden Knights and Wild are tied at two games apiece in the best out of seven series.

Inside look at the overtime winner

Barbashev scored with two minutes and 34 seconds left in the first overtime period. Canadians Nicolas Roy of Amos, Quebec, and Reilly Smith of Mimico, Ontario had the assists. Barbashev scored after a Wild turnover in their own zone. The puck bounced around on multiple occasions around Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson before Barbashev scored the winner.

Barbashev had his first regular season overtime winner of his National Hockey League career during the 2024-25 regular season. It came on December 12, 2024 in a 3-2 Golden Knights’s win over the Winnipeg Jets. Defenseman Shea Theodore of Langley, British Columbia picked up the lone assist.

Other statistics from the Golden Knights’ game four playoff win

Barbashev added an assist and was one of three Golden Knights players with a goal and an assist for two points. The other two Golden Knights players were Tomas Hertl of Praha, Czech Republic and Roy. The other Golden Knights goal scorer was Tbeodore.

Barbashev in 2024-25

During the regular season, Barbashev had 23 goals and 28 assists for 51 points in 70 games. He was a +26 with 10 penalty minutes, three power play points, three game-winning goals, 111 shots on goal, 12 faceoff wins, 33 blocked shots, 104 hits, 18 takeaways, and 78 giveaways.

In the playoffs, Barbashev has one goal and one assist for two points in four games. He is a -2 with two penalty minutes, one power-play point, seven shots on goal, three faceoff wins, one blocked shot, 20 hits and two giveaways. The blocked shot came in game one, a 4-2 Golden Knights win on April 20, and the postseason helper with the man advantage came to open the scoring on Saturday on a goal by Theodore.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

