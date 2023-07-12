Retired NFL player J.J. Watt continues to collect unique honors even though his playing career has officially ended.

On Tuesday, it was announced that J.J. and brother T.J. would be the first brothers to share a Wheaties box.

J.J. posted a video over breakfast and takes typical sibling jabs at T.J. for being on the box with him despite the fact that J.J. has two more NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards than T.J.

Other Siblings Wheaties Boxes That Could Have Been

It is somewhat surprising that there was not a duo of brothers featured on the Wheaties box before.

Tiki and Rande Barber and Peyton and Eli Manning were potential candidates before the Watt brothers came along.

Peyton had two different Wheaties boxes, the iconic orange box and the Wheaties Fuel box.

As for iconic athletic sisters that could have been featured, Serena and Venus Williams were possibilities that were never featured together though Serena finally earned her own box in 2019.

The Watt brothers’ Wheaties box will be available in grocery stores in August as both brothers prepare for the upcoming NFL season: J.J. starting his retirement as a part-time CBS analyst and T.J. returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers for his seventh season.