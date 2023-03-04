Ja Morant Allegedly Seen Flashing Gun On Instagram Live

Early Saturday morning, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant allegedly flashed what appeared to be a gun on his Instagram Live.

This comes days after The Washington Post story detailing multiple incidents reported to the police involving Morant last summer. One involved threatening a mall cop, and the other saw Morant assault a teenager, eventually pointing a gun at his head.

On his Instagram live from Saturday morning, Morant is seen shirtless at a strip club. While partying, Morant appears to flash a gun by the side of his head.

The 23-year-old star continued to walk around the room and party with his friends.

The post comes hours after the Memphis Grizzlies lost a road game to the Denver Nuggets 113-97. Morant finished the game with 27 points, four rebounds, and 10 assists.

Ja Morant’s Troubles Trace Back To Last Summer

The Washington Post report details multiple incidents of violence involving Morant last summer.

In one report, the head of security at a Memphis mall told the Post that Morant threatened him in a parking lot this past summer. The security guard also said a member of Morant’s group shoved him in the head.

Days later, Morant had an altercation with a 17-year-old boy during a pickup basketball game at his mansion. The teenager told police that Morant and another man repeatedly punched him, sending the teen to the ground. Morant then went back inside and reemerged with a gun.

Morant told the police that he acted in self-defense after the teenager threw a ball at his head and stepped toward him.

The Washington Post reported no charges were filed due to lack of evidence, but the teenager is suing Morant.

