Ja Morant Working On Signature Shoe With Nike

Dylan Williams
Ja Morant Working On Signature Shoe With Nike
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies has become of the most electrifying players in the NBA. He is a high-flyer. He is beloved in the city of Memphis. And now he is getting his own shoe.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Morant is in line to receive a shoe deal with Nike. He adds that the two sides have been working on a deal for months before the announcement. No timetable has been released for the release of the shoe.

Morant’s shoe serves as a replacement for Kyrie Irving. Nike and Irving parted ways as part of the fallout behind Irving posting anti-Semitic material on his social media. Nike’s co-founder Phil Knight expressed disappointment toward Irving last month.

“Kyrie stepped over the line. It’s kind of that simple,” Knight said on CNBC. “He just made some statements that we can’t abide by and that’s why we ended the relationship.”

Nike & Ja Morant

Nike already had a partnership with the high-flying point guard before the announcement. He was featured in a commercial titled “Says Who” in 2021 and has often worn Nike shoes while on the court.

Morant would join a roster of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Paul George, and Giannis Antetokounmpo of NBA stars with signature shoes with Nike. He joins first-overall pick, Zion Williamson, as the only member of the 2019 Draft class with shoe deals. Williamson’s deal is with the Jordan brand.

Since entering the league in 2019, Ja Morant has become a superstar with the Memphis Grizzlies. He won Rookie of the Year in 2020, earned his first All-Star nod in 2022, and has helped lead the Grizzlies to the playoffs two seasons in a row.

 

This season, Morant is averaging 28.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. The Grizzlies are 14-9 this season, good for the 4th seed in the Western Conference.

Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
