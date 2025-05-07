Jaccob Slavin scores first Stanley Cup Playoff overtime winner

The Carolina Hurricanes won their first game of the Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin of Denver, Colorado was the overtime hero as he scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 Hurricanes win at the Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia.

Inside look at Slavin’s goal

Slavin scored at 3:06 of the extra period from Jordan Martinook of Brandon, Manitoba and defenseman Dmitry Orlov of Novokuznetsk, Russia. Slavin’s shot was from the point, and just beat Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson.

Who else scored for Carolina?

The other Hurricanes goal scorer was centre Logan Stankoven of Kamloops, British Columbia. He scored from Jesperi Kotkaniemi of Pori, Finland at 9:42 of the third period. At the time, Stankoven tied the game at one.

Slavin in 2024-25

The Hurricanes blueliner had six goals and 21 assists for 27 points in 80 regular season games. He was a +16 with two game-winning goals, three shorthanded points, 110 shots on goal, 136 blocked shots, 21 hits, 61 takeaways, and 78 giveaways.

The two-time Lady Byng winner’s first game-winning goal of the regular season came on January 2 in a 3-1 Hurricanes win over the Florida Panthers. Slavin scored from defenseman Sean Walker of Keswick, Ontario and Kotkaniemi at 12:30 of the third period, which put Carolina up 2-1 at the time. Slavin’s second game-winning goal of the regular season came on January 30 in a 3-2 Hurricanes win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Slavin put the Hurricanes up 3-1 at 5:59 of the second period from Jackson Blake of Fargo, North Dakota and Juha Jaaska of Helsinki, Finland.

Other significant NHL news

The New York Islanders won the National Hockey League Draft Lottery on Monday, despite having a better regular season record this season than nine other teams. Meanwhile, we now know what the Utah Hockey Club will now be known as. Starting immediately, they will be called the Utah Mammoth.