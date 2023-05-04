We continue to breakdown the field for the 149th edition of the greatest two minutes in sports

We’re looking at Jace’s Road, a three-year-old colt sitting on +5000 odds in the upcoming Kentucky Derby. In his first start as a two-year-old, Jace’s Road secured a dominant 6 1/4-length victory over six furlongs at Ellis Park on Aug. 6, 2022. Following this impressive debut, he received a stakes entry in the Grade 3 Iroquois Stakes at Churchill Downs on Sept. 17. Jace’s Road showcased his potential in the stretch-out to 1 1/16 miles, finishing third and coming up just 1 1/2 lengths short of the winner, Curly Jack. Here is an in-depth look at Jace’s Road.

Jace’s Road Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

Jace’s Road enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby at +5000 odds, making him the 17th highest odds on favorite to win the chase for the roses. He’s a longer odd colt but he’s absolutely shown that he can be a winner. He has had a few unfortunate runs on sloppy tracks where the field got bunched and he was forced back, but he can stalk, and he can set the pace as he has in a few of his victories.

Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below:



Jace’s Road Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Jace’s Road, a 3-year-old colt sired by Quality Road out of the Silver Deputy mare Out Post, has been a consistent performer in his racing career from 2022 to 2023. He was trained by Brad Cox and raced for West Point Thoroughbreds and Albaugh Family Stables LLC. He was bred in Kentucky by Colts Neck Stables LLC.

Jace’s Road has competed at a variety of tracks, including Churchill Downs, Ellis Park, Fair Grounds, and Oaklawn Park. He has notched wins at Ellis Park and Fair Grounds.

Horse Jace’s Road Post Position 12 Odds +5000 Points 45 Jockey Florent Geroux Trainer Brad H. Cox Owner(s) West Point Thoroughbreds and Albaugh Family Stables Breeder Colts Neck Stables LLC Pedigree Quality Road – Out Post, by Silver Deputy Auction Price $510,000

Jace’s Road Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

The wins for Jace’s Road were impressive wins. In his first start as a two-year-old, Jace’s Road secured a dominant 6 1/4-length victory over six furlongs at Ellis Park on Aug. 6, 2022. He’s had some struggles, no doubt. in the two races he hasn’t won, he has really struggled to finish and his jockey has had to battle him throughout the race. There is speculation that is was sloppy track conditions, but there is no doubt he does have a bit of an attitude, but with that comes a serious edge.

Career Record 6(2-0-2) Career Earnings $238,050 Earnings Per Start $39,675 Running Style Pacesetter Equibase Speed Figure 101

Jace’s Road Horse Pedigree

Quality Road (USA) 2006 Elusive Quality (USA) 1993 Gone West (USA) 1984 Mr. Prospector (USA) 1970 Secrettame (USA) 1978 Touch of Greatness (USA) 1986 Hero’s Honor (USA) 1980 Ivory Wand (USA) 1973 Kobla (USA) 1995 Strawberry Road (AUS) 1979 Whiskey Road (USA) 1972 Giftisa (NZ) 1974 Winglet (USA) 1988 Alydar (USA) 1975 Highest Trump (USA) 1972 Out Post (USA) 2006 Silver Deputy (CAN) 1985 Deputy Minister (CAN) 1979 Vice Regent (CAN) 1967 Mint Copy (CAN) 1970 Silver Valley (USA) 1979 Mr. Prospector (USA) 1970 Seven Valleys (USA) 1972 Secret Wildcat Forest Wildcat (USA) 1991 Storm Cat (USA) 1983 Victoria Beauty (USA) 1972 no data found no data found no data found

Jace’s Road Past Performances and Results

Jace’s Road earned a stakes entry in his following race, the Grade 3 Iroquois Stakes at Churchill Downs on Sept. 17, after winning his debut at Ellis Park. Despite this being his first stretch out to 1 1/16 miles, he ran admirably, finishing third and missing the win by only 1 1/2 lengths behind the winner, Curly Jack. Jace’s Road received three points for his show finish, which was his first step on the Road to the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

However, things did not go according to plan in Jace’s Road’s next race, the Grade 3 Street Sense Stakes at Churchill Downs on Oct. 30. Prior to the start of the race, Jace’s Road acted up and unseated his rider. He then struggled on the sloppy racetrack and finished eighth out of 10 horses in the race.

Oaklawn Park 1/28/2023 10 Southwest Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 5 86 Fair Grounds 12/26/2022 11 Gun Runner Stakes (Black Type) N/A 1 101 Churchill Downs 10/30/2022 10 Street Sense Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 8 36 Churchill Downs 9/17/2022 9 Iroquois Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 3 79 Ellis Park 8/6/2022 3 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 83