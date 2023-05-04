Featured

Jace’s Road Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
c021e122-a910-479b-966e-39d1fb10f509-GTY_1486112970

We continue to breakdown the field for the 149th edition of the greatest two minutes in sports

We’re looking at Jace’s Road, a three-year-old colt sitting on +5000 odds in the upcoming Kentucky Derby. In his first start as a two-year-old, Jace’s Road secured a dominant 6 1/4-length victory over six furlongs at Ellis Park on Aug. 6, 2022. Following this impressive debut, he received a stakes entry in the Grade 3 Iroquois Stakes at Churchill Downs on Sept. 17. Jace’s Road showcased his potential in the stretch-out to 1 1/16 miles, finishing third and coming up just 1 1/2 lengths short of the winner, Curly Jack. Here is an in-depth look at Jace’s Road.

Jace’s Road Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

Jace’s Road enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby at +5000 odds, making him the 17th highest odds on favorite to win the chase for the roses. He’s a longer odd colt but he’s absolutely shown that he can be a winner. He has had a few unfortunate runs on sloppy tracks where the field got bunched and he was forced back, but he can stalk, and he can set the pace as he has in a few of his victories.

Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below:

Kentucky Derby Horses Kentucky Derby Odds Play
Forte +325 BetOnline logo
Tapit Trice +600 BetOnline logo
Practical Move +800 BetOnline logo
Angel Of Empire +1000 BetOnline logo
Kingsbarns +1200 BetOnline logo
Derma Sotagake +1200 BetOnline logo
Verifying +1400 BetOnline logo
Mage +1600 BetOnline logo
Two Phil’s +2000 BetOnline logo
Confidence Game +2500 BetOnline logo
Skinner +2500 BetOnline logo
Hit Show +3300 BetOnline logo
Disarm +3300 BetOnline logo
Reincarnate +4000 BetOnline logo
Rocket Can +4000 BetOnline logo
Jace’s Road +5000 BetOnline logo
Sun Thunder +5000 BetOnline logo
Raise Cain +5000 BetOnline logo
Lord Miles +5000 BetOnline logo
Continuar +6600 BetOnline logo

Jace’s Road Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Jace’s Road, a 3-year-old colt sired by Quality Road out of the Silver Deputy mare Out Post, has been a consistent performer in his racing career from 2022 to 2023. He was trained by Brad Cox and raced for West Point Thoroughbreds and Albaugh Family Stables LLC. He was bred in Kentucky by Colts Neck Stables LLC.

Jace’s Road has competed at a variety of tracks, including Churchill Downs, Ellis Park, Fair Grounds, and Oaklawn Park. He has notched wins at Ellis Park and Fair Grounds.

Horse Jace’s Road
Post Position 12
Odds +5000
Points 45
Jockey Florent Geroux
Trainer Brad H. Cox
Owner(s) West Point Thoroughbreds and Albaugh Family Stables
Breeder Colts Neck Stables LLC
Pedigree Quality Road – Out Post, by Silver Deputy
Auction Price $510,000

Jace’s Road Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

The wins for Jace’s Road were impressive wins. In his first start as a two-year-old, Jace’s Road secured a dominant 6 1/4-length victory over six furlongs at Ellis Park on Aug. 6, 2022. He’s had some struggles, no doubt. in the two races he hasn’t won, he has really struggled to finish and his jockey has had to battle him throughout the race. There is speculation that is was sloppy track conditions, but there is no doubt he does have a bit of an attitude, but with that comes a serious edge.

Career Record 6(2-0-2)
Career Earnings $238,050
Earnings Per Start $39,675
Running Style Pacesetter
Equibase Speed Figure 101

Jace’s Road Horse Pedigree

Quality Road (USA)

2006

 Elusive Quality (USA)

1993

 Gone West (USA)

1984

 Mr. Prospector (USA)

1970
Secrettame (USA)

1978
Touch of Greatness (USA)

1986

 Hero’s Honor (USA)

1980
Ivory Wand (USA)

1973
Kobla (USA)

1995

 Strawberry Road (AUS)

1979

 Whiskey Road (USA)

1972
Giftisa (NZ)

1974
Winglet (USA)

1988

 Alydar (USA)

1975
Highest Trump (USA)

1972
Out Post (USA)

2006

 Silver Deputy (CAN)

1985

 Deputy Minister (CAN)

1979

 Vice Regent (CAN)

1967
Mint Copy (CAN)

1970
Silver Valley (USA)

1979

 Mr. Prospector (USA)

1970
Seven Valleys (USA)

1972
Secret Wildcat Forest Wildcat (USA)

1991

 Storm Cat (USA)

1983
Victoria Beauty (USA)

1972
no data found no data found
no data found

Jace’s Road Past Performances and Results

Jace’s Road earned a stakes entry in his following race, the Grade 3 Iroquois Stakes at Churchill Downs on Sept. 17, after winning his debut at Ellis Park. Despite this being his first stretch out to 1 1/16 miles, he ran admirably, finishing third and missing the win by only 1 1/2 lengths behind the winner, Curly Jack. Jace’s Road received three points for his show finish, which was his first step on the Road to the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

However, things did not go according to plan in Jace’s Road’s next race, the Grade 3 Street Sense Stakes at Churchill Downs on Oct. 30. Prior to the start of the race, Jace’s Road acted up and unseated his rider. He then struggled on the sloppy racetrack and finished eighth out of 10 horses in the race.

Oaklawn Park 1/28/2023 10 Southwest Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 5 86
Fair Grounds 12/26/2022 11 Gun Runner Stakes (Black Type) N/A 1 101
Churchill Downs 10/30/2022 10 Street Sense Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 8 36
Churchill Downs 9/17/2022 9 Iroquois Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 3 79
Ellis Park 8/6/2022 3 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 83
Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features Horse Racing Horse Racing Picks Kentucky Derby
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon stands on a base.

MLB Prop Bets Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for May 2

Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 2 2023
Featured
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 2
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 2 2023
Featured
USATSI_18285536_168396541_lowres-2
Miami Heat Awaiting Status on Jimmy Butler’s Sprained Ankle
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 1 2023
Featured
dja210501040_ky_derby
Kentucky Derby 2023 Odds, Predictions, and Expert Picks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 1 2023
Featured
MLB Prop Bets Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for May 1
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 1 2023
Featured
2023 NFL Draft: Immediate Impact Rookies To Keep An Eye On
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 1 2023
Featured
NFL Draft: The Best 5th Round Picks Of All Time
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 1 2023
More News
Arrow to top