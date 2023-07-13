The upcoming UFC Vegas 77 event has undergone a change in its fight card, with the welterweight bout between Jack Della Maddalena and Bassil Hafez being bumped up to the co-main event slot.

Jack Della Maddalena has been elevated from the #UFCVegas77 prelims to the co-main event, promotion officials tell @MMAJunkie. He takes on newcomer Bassil Hafez at the UFC Apex. pic.twitter.com/Z9DrjwNz7X — Nolan King (@mma_kings) July 13, 2023

Jack Della Maddalena is a rising star in the UFC’s welterweight division, with a record of 14 wins and 2 losses. He was initially scheduled to face Sean Brady but had to withdraw after he was hospitalized then he was scheduled to fight Josiah Harrell at UFC 290, but the fight was canceled due to a serious medical issue with Harrell and the fight was scratched just days before the event took place. Della Maddalena then told the UFC that he was going to stay in Las Vegas in hopes that they can find him an opponent to fight him on short notice this weekend. Luckily for him, they were able to find Bassil Hafez will face off with Della Maddalena at UFC Vegas 77.

Bassil Hafez, on the other hand, is a newcomer to the UFC with a record of 8 wins and 3 losses. He will be making his promotional debut at UFC Vegas 77 and will be looking to make a statement against Della Maddalena.

The Co-Main Event Slot

The change in the fight card sees the Della Maddalena vs Hafez bout being bumped up to the co-main event slot at UFC Vegas 77. This is a significant development for both fighters, as it puts them in a prominent position on the card and gives them the opportunity to showcase their skills to a wider audience.

The original co-main event fight was supposed to be in the middleweight division between Albert Duraev and Jun Yong Park. That fight will now be the third fight on the main card right before the featured bout which is a fight in the lightweight division between Ottman Azaitar and Francisco Prado.

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Bassil Hafez

The Della Maddalena vs Hafez matchup presents an intriguing clash between two talented fighters in the welterweight division. Della Maddalena is known for his striking skills and has shown a willingness to engage in exchanges with his opponents. Hafez, on the other hand, is a well-rounded fighter with solid grappling and striking skills. The fight promises to be an exciting clash between two talented fighters in the welterweight division.