Jack Hughes and Colton Parayko out long term with injuries

There were significant injuries to the St. Louis Blues and New Jersey Devils this week. According to Greg Wyshynski of ESPN on Wednesday, New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes of Orlando, Florida is out for the season with shoulder surgery, and according to nhl.com, St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko of St. Albert, Alberta is out six weeks with a knee injury.

How did Hughes and Parayko get hurt?

Hughes suffered the injury on Sunday when he got tangled up along the side boards with Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel in a 2-0 Devils loss to Vegas on Sunday. Hughes slipped and went right into the boards. Parayko’s injury came in a 3-2 Blues win over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

Hughes in 2024-25

Hughes had 27 goals and 43 assists for 70 points in 62 games. He was a +12 with 18 penalty minutes, 27 power-play points, two shorthanded points, seven game-winning goals, 251 faceoff wins, 29 blocked shots, seven hits, 22 takeaways and 87 giveaways.

Parayko in 2024-25

Parayko had 15 goals and 20 assists for 35 points in 62 games. He was a +8 with eight penalty minutes, one power-play point, two shorthanded points. four game-winning goals, 122 shots on goal, 140 blocked shots, 90 hits, 27 takeaways, and 86 giveaways.

Parayko’s two shorthanded points

Parayko has one shorthanded goal and one shorthanded assist this season. The shorthanded assist came in a 4-3 Blues win over the Vancouver Canucks on December 10, 2024. Parayko set up Robert Thomas of Aurora, Ontario with two minutes and 30 seconds left in the third period. Pavel Buchnevich of Cherepovets, Russia had the other assist. At the time, the Blues went up 2-1.

Parayko’a shorthanded goal came in a 7-4 Blues win over the Nashville Predators on December 27, 2024. Parayko closed out the scoring with one minute and 15 seconds left into an empty net. Blues center Nathan Walker of Cardiff, United Kingdom picked up the lone assist.

Where are the Devils and Blues in NHL standings?

The Devils are third in the Metropolitan Division with 72 points. The Blues are two points back of the Calgary Flames for a playoff spot.