Horse Racing

Sprint Sensation Jackie’s Warrior Seeks Sixth Saratoga Success in Forego Stakes

Jamie Clark
Jackie's Warrior a red-hot favorite at Saratoga for Forego Stakes 2022
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The roof on the clubhouse at Saratoga Race Course will come off if Jackie’s Warrior can defend his unbeaten record at the track in the Grade I Forego Stakes this Saturday, August 27. Steve Asmussen’s sprinting star has won all five of his previous runs in Upstate New York.

While last year ended in disappointment with sixth spot in the Breeders Cup Sprint at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in California, Jackie’s Warrior hasn’t put a foot wrong since. Oddsmakers on the leading racebooks and offshore horse racing betting sites forecast very short Morning Line odds for the four-year-old Maclean’s Music colt as he bids to extend his Saratoga Springs streak to six.

When Is Jackie’s Warrior In Action In The Forego Stakes 2022?

Run over seven furlongs (or about 1,400m), the Grade I Forego Stakes is a dirt sprint for four-year-old thoroughbreds and up at Saratoga Race Course with a post time of 2:55pm ET.

📅Date: Saturday August 27, 2022
🏇Racetrack: Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, New York
💰 Purse: $600,000
📺 TV: FOX Sports

You can bet on the Grade I Forego Stakes with BetOnline and receive a 50% welcome bonus (up to $1,000) to use on the race.

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

Jackie’s Warrior Better Than Ever This Year

Jackie's Warrior is expected to win the Forego Stakes 2022 at Saratoga Race CourseAsmussen, who saddled two of the last three Forego Stakes winners, has seen his latest sprint sensation win all four starts this year so far. A winter of rest helped Jackie’s Warrior shrug off that misfire at the World Championships.

After landing a Grade III handicap on his comeback run at Oaklawn Park, a local track for the Arkansas branch of Asmussen’s barn, he powered to a four-length victory in the Churchill Downs Stakes on Kentucky Derby day, May 7.

Jackie’s Warrior then destroyed his rivals again when dropped in grade for the True North Stakes at Belmont Park. He put five lengths between himself and his closest challenger crossing the line.

Saving the most impressive display until his last visit to Saratoga, Jackie’s Warrior did something very special in the Grade I Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap on July 30. Regular jockey Joel Rosario didn’t move a muscle as he cruised to victory easing off before the winning post.

Watch Jackie’s Warrior Win At Saratoga This Summer In Style

Who Does Jackie’s Warrior Face In The Forego Stakes 2020?

After giving weight all-round and that beating to five rivals here last month, repeating it should be no sweat. Jackie’s Warrior has Morning Line odds of 1-2 (-200) with BetOnline to make it five consecutive wins this year in the Forego Stakes. That suggests his six opponents need to be something very special to stop him.

Cody's Wish is next best to Jackie's Warrior in the Forego Stakes 2022 bettingIf there is any danger at all to the red-hot favorite, then it may come from Godolphin-owned sprinter Cody’s Wish. Trained by William Mott, this Curling colt drops back from a mile.

Things finally clicked on the track for Cody’s Wish in the fall when he racked up three quick wins at Churchill Downs. He has since won the Grade III Westchester Stakes impressively at Belmont Park and followed-up in a Listed race back in Kentucky at the Independence Day meet.

With all his form and wins over further, there’s a big question whether Cody’s Wish will have the speed to stop Jackie’s Warrior. Oddsmakers believe he should make the show down in trip with forecast odds of 7-2 (+350) with BetOnline about Cody’s Wish.

No Threat To Classy Forego Stakes Favorite On All Known Form

Beyond the favored two, Morning Line betting suggests it’s 8-1 (+800) and bigger. It’s a commanding position for Jackie’s Warrior but one earned on the track.

Mott’s other bullet to fire, Baby Yoda (8-1), has more than 12 lengths to find with him from the Vanderbilt off the same terms. Kneedeepinsnow (15-1) got much closer to Jackie’s Warrior for Matt Shirer and Ricardo Santana Jr, but only because Rosario eased down.

Chad Brown has a Saratoga winner in Pipeline (8-1) dropping back in distance from the Monmouth Cup. That one lacks the graded form to be any real threat to the favorite.

Three Two Zone (12-1)has switched barns since last facing Jackie’s Warrior, meanwhile, but couldn’t get near him in the Pat Day Mile last year. Completing the Forego Stakes 2022 runners is a horse twice the favorite’s age in Drifted (30-1).

The Jackie’s Warrior Saratoga Streak So Far

Already a record breaker and history maker, Jackie’s Warrior is the only horse to ever win Grade I races at Saratoga in three consecutive years. Let’s celebrate his amazing achievements at the NYRA track by listing them:

  • August 7, 2020 – Saratoga Special Stakes (Grade II)
  • September 7, 2020 – Hopeful Stakes (Grade I)
  • August 1, 2021 – Amsterdam Stakes (Grade II)
  • August 28, 2021 – H Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes (Grade I)
  • July 30, 2022 – Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap (Grade I)

This track specialist is widely expected to add a sixth career success and fourth Grade I win at Saratoga Race Course to his resume. You can bet Jackie’s Warrior for the Forego Stakes with BetOnline on Saturday, August 27.

Pick Up Some FREE BETS For The Forego Stakes 2022

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
Topics  
Horse Racing
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Jamie Clark

View All Posts By Jamie Clark

Jamie Clark

View All Posts By Jamie Clark

Related To Horse Racing

Horse Racing
Clairiere is the favorite among Personal Ensign Stakes 2022 runners and picks

Personal Ensign Stakes 2022 – Runners Guide & Picks for Saratoga Grade I

Jamie Clark  •  15min
Horse Racing
Early Voting and Epicenter are Travers Stakes 2022 horses after their Preakness clash
Kentucky Derby & Preakness Winners Collide in Travers Stakes Showdown
Jamie Clark  •  15min
Horse Racing
A Case Of You set for Breeders Cup Turf Sprint again
Irish Speedster A Case Of You Set for Second Try at Breeders Cup Turf Sprint This Fall
Jamie Clark  •  Aug 23 2022
Horse Racing
Life Is Good among Breeders Cup Challenge Series winners in August 2022
Breeders Cup Challenge Series Winners in August
Jamie Clark  •  Aug 23 2022
Horse Racing
2022 Del Mar Oaks: Bellabel To Chime At Del Mar For D’Amato
Andy Newton  •  Aug 24 2022
Horse Racing
Nest Belmont Stakes
2022 Alabama Stakes: Nest Can Give Todd Pletcher a Fourth Saratoga Success
Andy Newton  •  Aug 20 2022
Horse Racing
Secret Oath
Nest and Secret Oath Set For 2022 Alabama Stakes Showdown
Andy Newton  •  Aug 20 2022
More News