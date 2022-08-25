The roof on the clubhouse at Saratoga Race Course will come off if Jackie’s Warrior can defend his unbeaten record at the track in the Grade I Forego Stakes this Saturday, August 27. Steve Asmussen’s sprinting star has won all five of his previous runs in Upstate New York.

While last year ended in disappointment with sixth spot in the Breeders Cup Sprint at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in California, Jackie’s Warrior hasn’t put a foot wrong since. Oddsmakers on the leading racebooks and offshore horse racing betting sites forecast very short Morning Line odds for the four-year-old Maclean’s Music colt as he bids to extend his Saratoga Springs streak to six.

When Is Jackie’s Warrior In Action In The Forego Stakes 2022?

Run over seven furlongs (or about 1,400m), the Grade I Forego Stakes is a dirt sprint for four-year-old thoroughbreds and up at Saratoga Race Course with a post time of 2:55pm ET.

📅Date: Saturday August 27, 2022

🏇Racetrack: Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, New York

💰 Purse: $600,000

📺 TV: FOX Sports

Jackie’s Warrior Better Than Ever This Year

Asmussen, who saddled two of the last three Forego Stakes winners, has seen his latest sprint sensation win all four starts this year so far. A winter of rest helped Jackie’s Warrior shrug off that misfire at the World Championships.

After landing a Grade III handicap on his comeback run at Oaklawn Park, a local track for the Arkansas branch of Asmussen’s barn, he powered to a four-length victory in the Churchill Downs Stakes on Kentucky Derby day, May 7.

Jackie’s Warrior then destroyed his rivals again when dropped in grade for the True North Stakes at Belmont Park. He put five lengths between himself and his closest challenger crossing the line.

Saving the most impressive display until his last visit to Saratoga, Jackie’s Warrior did something very special in the Grade I Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap on July 30. Regular jockey Joel Rosario didn’t move a muscle as he cruised to victory easing off before the winning post.

Watch Jackie’s Warrior Win At Saratoga This Summer In Style

Who Does Jackie’s Warrior Face In The Forego Stakes 2020?

After giving weight all-round and that beating to five rivals here last month, repeating it should be no sweat. Jackie’s Warrior has Morning Line odds of 1-2 (-200) with BetOnline to make it five consecutive wins this year in the Forego Stakes. That suggests his six opponents need to be something very special to stop him.

If there is any danger at all to the red-hot favorite, then it may come from Godolphin-owned sprinter Cody’s Wish. Trained by William Mott, this Curling colt drops back from a mile.

Things finally clicked on the track for Cody’s Wish in the fall when he racked up three quick wins at Churchill Downs. He has since won the Grade III Westchester Stakes impressively at Belmont Park and followed-up in a Listed race back in Kentucky at the Independence Day meet.

With all his form and wins over further, there’s a big question whether Cody’s Wish will have the speed to stop Jackie’s Warrior. Oddsmakers believe he should make the show down in trip with forecast odds of 7-2 (+350) with BetOnline about Cody’s Wish.

No Threat To Classy Forego Stakes Favorite On All Known Form

Beyond the favored two, Morning Line betting suggests it’s 8-1 (+800) and bigger. It’s a commanding position for Jackie’s Warrior but one earned on the track.

Mott’s other bullet to fire, Baby Yoda (8-1), has more than 12 lengths to find with him from the Vanderbilt off the same terms. Kneedeepinsnow (15-1) got much closer to Jackie’s Warrior for Matt Shirer and Ricardo Santana Jr, but only because Rosario eased down.

Chad Brown has a Saratoga winner in Pipeline (8-1) dropping back in distance from the Monmouth Cup. That one lacks the graded form to be any real threat to the favorite.

Three Two Zone (12-1)has switched barns since last facing Jackie’s Warrior, meanwhile, but couldn’t get near him in the Pat Day Mile last year. Completing the Forego Stakes 2022 runners is a horse twice the favorite’s age in Drifted (30-1).

The Jackie’s Warrior Saratoga Streak So Far

Already a record breaker and history maker, Jackie’s Warrior is the only horse to ever win Grade I races at Saratoga in three consecutive years. Let’s celebrate his amazing achievements at the NYRA track by listing them:

August 7, 2020 – Saratoga Special Stakes (Grade II)

September 7, 2020 – Hopeful Stakes (Grade I)

August 1, 2021 – Amsterdam Stakes (Grade II)

August 28, 2021 – H Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes (Grade I)

July 30, 2022 – Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap (Grade I)

This track specialist is widely expected to add a sixth career success and fourth Grade I win at Saratoga Race Course to his resume. You can bet Jackie’s Warrior for the Forego Stakes with BetOnline on Saturday, August 27.

