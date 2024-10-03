Jackson Chourio has breakout game to keep Brewers season alive

What we saw on Wednesday is the stuff that legends are made of. With the Milwaukee Brewers facing elimination in game two of the National League Wildcard Series against the New York Mets, the sports world got introduced to the offensive greatness of Brewers rookie outfielder Jackson Chourio of Maracaibo, Venezuela. With the 5-3 Brewers win, Milwaukee prevented elimination and tied the best out of three series at one game apiece.

What did Chourio achieve that was so special?

Chourio hit two home runs. The first was a solo shot in the bottom of the first inning that went 376 feet. The second was another solo shot in the bottom of the eighth inning that went 398 feet. Chourio’s first home run tied the game at one, and his second home run tied the game at three.

When Chourio hit his first home run of the game, he became the youngest player in Major League Baseball history at 20 years and 205 days old, to hit a leadoff home run in a postseason game. When Chourio hit his second home run, he became only the second player ever to hit two game tying home runs in the same postseason game. The first was Babe Ruth of Baltimore, Maryland, who hit two game-tying home runs as part of a three home run game in a 7-3 Yankees win over the St. Louis Cardinals on October 9, 1928. The Yankees won the 1928 World Series with the victory.

Who hit the game-winning home run for Milwaukee?

Chourio was not the only Brewers player who exemplified power in game two. Pinch hitter Garrett Mitchell of Orange, California hit a game-winning two-run blast to give Milwaukee a 5-3 lead.

How did the Mets win game one?

Like Milwaukee, New York won with offense in game one. Third baseman Mark Vientos of Norwalk, Connecticut and pinch hitter J.D. Martinez of Miami, Florida each hit two-run RBI singles, as the Mets scored five runs in the fifth inning en route an 8-4 win.