Jacksonville Jaguars In Strong Contention For AFC South Crown

The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently 6-8 and sit one game back from the division lead.

The Tennessee Titans are first in the AFC South with a 7-7 record.

However, the Titans were 7-3 but they lost four straight.

On the other hand, the Jaguars have won two straight and three out of their last four games.

Below, we will discuss the Jaguars turning their season around and if Jacksonville can win the AFC South.

Jacksonville Jaguars Playing Very Well Recently

The Jacksonville Jaguars are surging at the right time.

They have won two straight games and four of their last six.

Trevor Lawrence has been lights out recently.

He has thrown for over 300 passing yards and three or more passing TDs in three of the last four games.

Since the start of November, Lawrence ranks first in passer rating (111.2) and completion percentage (70.2).

Trevor Lawrence ranks since start of November Rank

Pass Rating 111.2 1st

Comp pct 70.4% 1st He's here pic.twitter.com/36H5FdOu87 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 18, 2022

Lawrence is ninth in passing yards and he is tied for fifth in passing TDs in the league.

He is living up to the hype before he was drafted and Lawrence is playing like a future star of the league.

Jacksonville has put up 36 and 40 points in each of their last two games.

Can The Jacksonville Jaguars Win The AFC South?

BetOnline has the Titans as still small favorites to win the AFC South at -130 odds.

However, the Jaguars are a very close second at +100 odds.

Tennessee is struggling, losing four straight.

The next two games for the Titans are home matchups in week 16 against the Houston Texans and week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jacksonville will be on the road in weeks 16 and 17 against the New York Jets in week 16 and then against the Texans in week 17.

Both teams should win one of their next two games.

This means in week 18, the Jaguars will play for the division crown at home against the Tennessee Titans.

Jacksonville already defeated the Titans in week 14 in Tennessee.

In week 18, the Titans in all likelihood will have an 8-8 record and the Jaguars will be 7-9 or possibly 8-8 if they can win their next two games.

Either way, the AFC South will be decided in week 18.

Trevor Lawrence is playing lights out and the Titans’ pass defense is weak.

Tennessee ranks dead last in passing yards allowed per game.

Jacksonville at home will defeat the Tennessee Titans in week 18 and the Jaguars will win the AFC South.