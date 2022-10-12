Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday Football

Week six offers this interesting matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts. Check out our three best picks for Sunday’s clash at BetOnline.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Odds, Predictions And Best Bets

Indianapolis Colts -2.0 @ -109 BetOnline

Indianapolis Colts ML @ -135 BetOnline

Indianapolis Colts under 42 @ -110 BetOnline

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Odds Pick 1: Indianapolis Colts -2.0 @ -110 BetOnline

Jacksonville blanked the Colts in their previous meeting and while I don’t expect to see very much scoring, what we can expect is for Indianapolis to cover the two-points. The Jags play very good defense, but the Colts have the No. 2 DVOA ranked defense and will outscore Jacksonville on Sunday.

Some important trends for this matchup;

Home team is 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 meetings

Back Indianapolis Colts -2.0 @ -110 With BetOnline

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Odds Pick 2: Colts ML -135 @ BetOnline

I like this play for the same reasons as described above. The Colts have a strong defense and beat Kansas City two weeks ago at Lucas Oil Stadium and should be able to keep the Jags offense from doing too much damage and win this game.

Some important trends for this matchup;

Back Indianapolis Colts ML @ -150 With BetOnline

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Odds Pick 3: Indianapolis Colts under 42 -110 @ BetOnline

Two very stout defense are on display, and the Colts have injury issues in its backfield they are dealing with. The D should shine, the offenses will likely stumble more times than they succeed, and the game stays under the total.

Some important trends for this matchup;

Under is 9-2 in the last 11 meetings in Indianapolis

Under is 4-0 in the last 4 meetings

Back Indianapolis Colts under 42 @ -110 With Bovada

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Odds