NFL picks

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday Football

Author image
philnaessens
2 min read
NFL Rumors- Executive Says Colts Preferred 'Anyone' Over Carson Wentz
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Week six offers this interesting matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts. Check out our three best picks for Sunday’s clash at BetOnline

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Odds, Predictions And Best Bets

Indianapolis Colts -2.0 @ -109 BetOnline

Indianapolis Colts ML @ -135 BetOnline

Indianapolis Colts under 42 @ -110 BetOnline

Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NFL Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NFL Season
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Odds Pick 1: Indianapolis Colts -2.0 @ -110 BetOnline

Jacksonville blanked the Colts in their previous meeting and while I don’t expect to see very much scoring, what we can expect is for Indianapolis to cover the two-points. The Jags play very good defense, but the Colts have the No. 2 DVOA ranked defense and will outscore Jacksonville on Sunday. 

Some important trends for this matchup;

  • Home team is 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 meetings

Back Indianapolis Colts -2.0 @ -110 With BetOnline

 Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Odds Pick 2: Colts ML -135 @ BetOnline

I like this play for the same reasons as described above. The Colts have a strong defense and beat Kansas City two weeks ago at Lucas Oil Stadium and should be able to keep the Jags offense from doing too much damage and win this game. 

Some important trends for this matchup;

  • Home team is 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 meetings

Back Indianapolis Colts ML @ -150 With BetOnline

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Odds Pick 3: Indianapolis Colts under 42 -110  @ BetOnline

Two very stout defense are on display, and the Colts have injury issues in its backfield they are dealing with. The D should shine, the offenses will likely stumble more times than they succeed, and the game stays under the total.  

Some important trends for this matchup;

  • Under is 9-2 in the last 11 meetings in Indianapolis
  • Under is 4-0 in the last 4 meetings

Back Indianapolis Colts under 42 @ -110 With Bovada

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Jacksonville Jaguars +121 Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday Football
Indianapolis Colts -135 Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday Football

 

Topics  
NFL picks
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image

philnaessens

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
View All Posts By philnaessens

philnaessens

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
View All Posts By philnaessens

Related To NFL picks

NFL picks
USATSI_19092971-1

New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday Football

Author image philnaessens  •  56min
NFL picks
USATSI_19206473_168392742_lowres
San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday Football
Author image philnaessens  •  1h
NFL picks
Washington Commanders Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Thursday Night Football
Author image philnaessens  •  2h
NFL picks
1-russell-wilson
Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Props Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet for Thursday Night Football
Author image philnaessens  •  Oct 5 2022
NFL picks
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets And Picks vs San Francisco 49ers With $1000 NFL Free Bet
Author image philnaessens  •  Oct 5 2022
NFL picks
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
George Kittle Player Prop Bets And Picks vs Los Angeles Rams With $1000 NFL Free Bet
Author image philnaessens  •  Oct 3 2022
NFL picks
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk
Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets And Picks vs Los Angeles Rams With $1000 NFL Free Bet
Author image philnaessens  •  Oct 3 2022
More News
Arrow to top