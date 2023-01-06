NFL News and Rumors

Jadeveon Clowney Sent Home from Cleveland Browns After Critical Comments

Dylan Williams
The Cleveland Browns have had a fairly disappointing season. And it has been disappointing for Jadeveon Clowney. The emotions manifested on Thursday in the form of rather blunt comments.

The former first-overall pick defensive end shared his thoughts on his future in Cleveland with the team to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

“Ninety-five percent sure I won’t be back,” Clowney said. “But there’s still that five percent. You never know what can happen.”

Clowney then explained how he felt about his role with the Browns and why he feels he may be on the way out.

“I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability,” Clowney continued. “It can’t just be me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody.”

In Clowney’s 95% theory, the Browns‘ season finale at Pittsburgh would be his last with the team. However, his comments may have burned a bridge between him and Cleveland.

On Friday, the Browns sent Clowney home from practice following his comments. His status for Sunday’s game is unclear, but it is not likely that he will play.

Jadeveon Clowney is in his second year with the Browns after signing back with the team on a one-year contract last offseason. Limited to 12 games due to injury, Clowney has 28 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

After being the number one overall pick in 2014, Clowney has amassed 320 tackles, 43 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, and four touchdowns in his career. After spending his first five years in Houston, he has spent time in Seattle, Tennessee, and Cleveland.

The Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are still alive in the playoff hunt, on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Browns NFL News and Rumors
Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He started his sports reporting career as a student reporter at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. In addition, he served as an Athletic Communications Intern with the UNCW athletic department during his time in college. Dylan has written for Fantom Sports Industries, and Basketball Insiders, and is now a frequent contributor to The Sports Daily. He specializes in news and editorial content in NFL, MLB, NBA, college sports, and SEO. Whether it is free agent news or feature stories, Dylan looks forward to providing news and insight to sports fans everywhere.
