Jags Head Coach Doug Pederson Looks Ahead To Eagles Return

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson will return to Lincoln Financial Field this weekend to face his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

When the schedule for the games was released back in May, Pederson likely noted down October 2.

Doug Pederson had a bit of a smile when asked what it meant to be going back to Philly and facing #Eagles for first time. "I'm looking forward to it. Going back up there. It's been a great place. "Brought that city a championship. Something to be proud of." #Jaguars — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) September 26, 2022

Pederson is the only coach to lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory, and that came back in his second season in 2017. The Eagles went 46-39-1 under Pederson, reaching the playoffs in three straight seasons, before a rather underwhelming 2020 campaign, going 4-11-1.

Following this run at the Eagles, Pederson left, taking a year out of the game before joining the Jags as head coach last winter.

Pederson has been speaking to reporters ahead of the Jags’ Week 4 clash with the Eagles.

“My wife and I, our family, we’ve got a lot fo great memories back there. I spent 8 or 9 years there, once with Coach (Andy) Reid and then obviously as the head coach. I brought that city a championship and (that is) something to be proud of obviously.”

The 54-year-old has a long history with the Eagles, as a player, and as a coach. However, he’ll always be remembered as the head coach who delivered the first Lombardi Trophy to Philly.

I think this goes without saying, but Doug Pederson shouldn't receive a single boo from the Eagles crowd on Sunday. The man is a Philly legend. — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) September 26, 2022

The Jags (2-1) face the Eagles (3-0) this Sunday.