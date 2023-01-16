NFL News and Rumors

Jaguars’ Comeback Costs One Bettor $1.4 Million at DraftKings Sportsbook

Author image
Gia Nguyen
2 min read
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend is in the books and things have already started to get crazy at some of the top online sportsbooks.

The Los Angeles Chargers blew a 27-0 lead versus the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night.

For one NFL fan, the LA Chargers’ collapse versus the Jaguars hit particularly hard

With the Chargers leading 27-0, one bettor at DraftKings Sportsbook placed a huge bet on Los Angeles in hopes of securing some guaranteed money.

Instead, the live bet could come back to haunt them.

DraftKings reported that it accepted a $1.4 million bet with the Chargers leading 27-0. The bet, which would have netted just $11,400 profit, turned out to be a nightmare after Trevor Lawrence guided Jacksonville to a historic comeback win.

The $1.4 million loss is among the biggest bets placed so far during the NFL Playoffs.

Jaguars Pull Off Historic Second-Half Comeback

Lawrence had a first half to forget on Saturday, throwing four interceptions before halftime. However, he came out of the locker room with a vengeance, as Jacksonville outscored the Chargers 24-3 after the half.

Lawrence got the Jaguars’ offense into the end zone on his first three drives and put Jacksonville in position to complete the comeback with a game-winning field goal as time expired.

The second-year quarterback finished with 288 passing yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions to earn his first career playoff win.

Following the victory, Lawrence kept his undefeated streak alive.

The Jaguars’ quarterback has never lost when playing on Saturday in high school, college, or the NFL.

The Same Bet On The Jaguars Would Have Paid $39 Million

While the $1.4 million loss definitely hurts, wait until you hear how much they could have won had they gone the other way.

According to betting expert Darren Rovell, the same $1.4 million bet placed on Jacksonville would have netted over $39 million.

Unfortunately, the bettor had to learn the hard way: there is no such thing as a lock, especially in the NFL.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
Arrow to top