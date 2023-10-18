NFL News and Rumors

Jaguars vs. Saints: NFL Thursday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Dennis Allen Saints

It’s an AFC South vs. NFC South matchup on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 7. The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) head to The Big Easy to face the New Orleans Saints (3-3). Below, we examine the odds for the Jaguars vs. Saints and reveal our predictions, picks, and best prop bet for Thursday Night Football.

Jaguars vs. Saints: NFL Thursday Night Football Odds

The line continues to move at BetOnline due to the uncertain status of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Saints are currently 1-point favorites.

Lawrence suffered a knee injury late in the Jaguars’ 37-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Lawrence, who remains optimistic that he will play, is listed as questionable.

For New Orleans, the Saints will be without their two offensive tackles: Ryan Ramczyk (concussion) and James Hurst (ankle).

View the odds for the game below.

Bet Jacksonville Jaguars New Orleans Saints Play
Moneyline +101 -121 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1 (-103) -1 (-117) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 39.5 (-110) Under 39.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Jaguars vs. Saints: NFL Thursday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Saints -1 (-117)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the ball in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

The Jaguars are on a three-game winning streak after starting the year 1-2. However, it’s only a matter of time before a letdown occurs, with Thursday night’s game against the Saints being the likely option.

Besides the injury to Lawrence, the Jaguars could be without right guard Brandon Scherff, who is questionable with an ankle injury.

With the Jaguars Week 8 game not until October 29, resting Lawrence on a short week may be the right play. C.J. Beathard would get the start if Lawrence sits.

Even if Lawrence plays, the Saints have an elite defense that would give him problems. The Saints’ defense ranks fifth against the pass (182.0) and fifth in total yards allowed (278.3). The Saints have given up 20 or fewer points in five of six games.

The defense is not the issue in New Orleans. It’s Derek Carr and the offense, which averages only 18.2 points per game.

However, the Saints were unlucky in their Week 6 loss against the Texans. New Orleans outgained Houston by over 130 yards, ran 18 more plays, and missed two field goals.

If the Saints clean up their kicking woes and turn field goals into touchdowns, they will win on Thursday.

Bet on Saints -1 (-117) at BetOnline

Jaguars vs. Saints: NFL Thursday Night Football Best Prop Bet

Jaguars Under 19.5 Team Total Points (-110)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence
Sep 10, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates a touchdown in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned above, the Saints’ defense surrenders 16.0 points per game. The most points they’ve allowed in one game since November 27, 2022, is 26 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this month.

The Jaguars’ offense averages 23.7 points per game, but two of those games featured 30-point outbursts against the Colts. Remove the Colts’ games, and the average is less than 19 points per game.

Lawrence is expected to play even if he’s not 100%. With a questionable Lawrence under center or a backup like Beathard, the Jaguars will struggle to score more than 20 points.

Bet on Jaguars Under 19.5 Team Total Points (-110) at BetOnline

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Jaguars NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Saints
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

