The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) and the New Orleans Saints kick off Week 7 on Thursday Night Football. Due to the questions surrounding Trevor Lawrence’s heath, our same game parlay will only feature Saints’ players. Below, check out our Thursday Night Football same game parlay for the Jaguars vs. Saints.

Jaguars vs. Saints: Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay Pick

*Odds turn of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Jaguars vs. Saints: Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay Pick

TNF SGP (+800): Alvin Kamara Over 4.5 Receptions (-114), Alvin Kamara Over 32.5 Receiving Yards (-114), Chris Olave Over 4.5 Receptions (-143), Chris Olave Over 64.5 Receiving Yards (-118), Saints Moneyline (-130)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara
Oct 15, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars are riding high on a three-game winning streak, which means Jacksonville is due for a letdown game on a short week. Even if Lawrence starts, he will not be 100%, a less-than-ideal scenario against one of the league’s best defenses.

The Saints defense ranks fifth against the pass (182.0) and allows the fifth-fewest total yards (278.3). Additionally, the Saints have surrendered 21 or more points once in six games this season. New Orleans will do its job on defense.

The problem is New Orleans has been the offense, ranking 20th in yards (312.5) and 24th in points (18.2).

Despite the lack of points, Derek Carr has managed to keep two of his top targets happy: Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave. Kamara is averaging 7.7 catches and 28.7 yards (three games), while Olave’s per-game averages are 5.3 catches and 69 yards.

Kamra exceeded his reception and yard total in two of three games. Olave surpassed his reception and yard total in four of six games. Keep in mind: Carr was injured in one of the games.

The Jacksonville defense is excellent against the run (third in the NFL) but struggles to defend the pass, especially when guarding running backs and No. 1 receivers. Jacksonville surrenders the eighth-most receiving yards per game to running backs (40.5) and ninth-most to wide receivers (180.0).

If New Orleans wins, Kamara and Olave will be integral to a victory.

Bet on TNF SGP (+800)

